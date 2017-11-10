Skeleton suspected to be missing teen’s remains found at Lethem

Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
– had reportedly received death threats over cattle rustling claims
Police appear to have found the remains of 18-year-old Lethem ranch hand, John Friday, who was reportedly murdered last August by individuals who accused him of cattle rustling.
The skeletal remains and some clothing were found on Monday in a bushy area known as ‘Break Away,’ located on the left bank of the Takutu River, some three miles out of Lethem.
A ranch hand who stumbled on the remains identified a shirt and a pair of underwear as items that belonged to Friday.
The ranch hand, who is a friend of Friday’s, has given police the names of an individual who had allegedly accused the teen of stealing one of his cows. The ranch hand had also claimed that the same man, and his workers, had beaten him and submerged him in the Takutu River.
He also claimed that his attackers had warned that he “would end up like his friend.”
John Friday, of Central Lethem, was last seen in August. Friends had assumed that he had migrated to Brazil.
Police at Lethem are likely to question several suspects today.
