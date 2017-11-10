Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Skeleton suspected to be missing teen’s remains found at Lethem

Nov 10, 2017 News 0

– had reportedly received death threats over cattle rustling claims

Missing ranch hand, John Friday

Police appear to have found the remains of 18-year-old Lethem ranch hand, John Friday, who was reportedly murdered last August by individuals who accused him of cattle rustling.
The skeletal remains and some clothing were found on Monday in a bushy area known as ‘Break Away,’ located on the left bank of the Takutu River, some three miles out of Lethem.
A ranch hand who stumbled on the remains identified a shirt and a pair of underwear as items that belonged to Friday.
The ranch hand, who is a friend of Friday’s, has given police the names of an individual who had allegedly accused the teen of stealing one of his cows. The ranch hand had also claimed that the same man, and his workers, had beaten him and submerged him in the Takutu River.
He also claimed that his attackers had warned that he “would end up like his friend.”
John Friday, of Central Lethem, was last seen in August. Friends had assumed that he had migrated to Brazil.
Police at Lethem are likely to question several suspects today.

The skeletal remains

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Hodge, Carty share unfinished century stand as Hurricanes take first-day advantage

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Hodge, Carty share...

Nov 10, 2017

By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Connections travel & Vnet Communications It was a battle of attrition at Warner Park yesterday as Leewards Hurricanes doggedly fought their way to...
Read More
Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Nov 10, 2017

Founding member and decorated racer Pat Holder honoured by GMRSC

Founding member and decorated racer Pat Holder...

Nov 10, 2017

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Eight member team to represent Guyana

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Eight...

Nov 10, 2017

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press Championships…Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh powers to silver and bronze medals

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press...

Nov 10, 2017

GFF names 18-man squad for International friendly against Trinidad

GFF names 18-man squad for International friendly...

Nov 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]