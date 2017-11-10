Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
Popular night spot Palm Court has once again shown their continued benevolence for sports in Guyana by giving timely support to six racers ahead of this weekend’s final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) final leg at Guyana’s South Dakota Circuit this weekend.
Race car drivers, Rameez Mohamed, Peter Morgan, Sharima Khan, Rupee Shewjattan and Motor bikers Kevin Persaud and Raveiro Tucker are all beneficiaries of the sponsorship.
Manager of the entity, Sasha Lewis, in speaking at the simple presentation ceremony held at the Main Street location, explained that their support for the sport will be continuous and she hopes it will aid in Guyana securing valuable championship points.
Lewis also made a call for other members of the corporate sector to aid in the development of their local sportsmen and women. “In other countries big companies support their athletes all around the world and I think in Guyana we need to invest a lot more; these are people with talents and we need to push them more rather than spending money out of the country supporting others when we can support our own,” she posited.
Khan, who was present, expressed her gratitude for the continued support and acknowledged it will go along in helping her perform to her optimum on race day.
Meanwhile, this weekend’s 27-race programme is being touted as the biggest to grace these shores as it will encompass heated action on both tomorrow and Sunday.
Based on reports, two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados will bring added attractions for fans.
Scrutineering is expected to be conducted today before both the qualification (10:00hrs) and races (14:00hrs) tomorrow.
