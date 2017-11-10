Murdered teacher’s baby’s father held

Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
…he was found with victim’s missing phone
The bizarre murder of 22-year-old teacher Kescia Branche took another strange turn yesterday, with detectives detaining the father of her child after finding him with her cell phone.
A senior official confirmed that the man is in custody and is being subjected to intense questioning.
Kescia Branche’s mobile phone is one of the items that was reportedly missing after she was found battered and unconscious in Louisa Row last Sunday.
Calls to the number had all gone unanswered.
Meanwhile, the four police ranks who were being questioned about Branche’s murder are reportedly still in custody. Among them is a constable, who had claimed to have dropped Branche off at a street in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.
Also in custody are two other policemen that the teacher had met in Kitty.
At the time, she was standing near a night club waiting for a taxi.
They all went to a barbeque grill on Mandela Avenue. One rank alleged that he went to use a washroom, and when he returned, the teacher and his colleague were gone.
Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, Branche, of First Street, Cummings Lodge, was found unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Tuesday.
Nov 10, 2017By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Connections travel & Vnet Communications It was a battle of attrition at Warner Park yesterday as Leewards Hurricanes doggedly fought their way to...
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
I live in a community that is a so-called gated one although there is no gate at the entrance. But there is only one road... more
This column does not usually respond to its critics except where there is misrepresentation of the positions taken within... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean small states should be readying themselves for a major joint push to make the 23rd session Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]