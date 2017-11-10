Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murdered teacher’s baby’s father held

Nov 10, 2017 News 0

…he was found with victim’s missing phone

Dead: Kescia Branche

The bizarre murder of 22-year-old teacher Kescia Branche took another strange turn yesterday, with detectives detaining the father of her child after finding him with her cell phone.
A senior official confirmed that the man is in custody and is being subjected to intense questioning.
Kescia Branche’s mobile phone is one of the items that was reportedly missing after she was found battered and unconscious in Louisa Row last Sunday.
Calls to the number had all gone unanswered.
Meanwhile, the four police ranks who were being questioned about Branche’s murder are reportedly still in custody. Among them is a constable, who had claimed to have dropped Branche off at a street in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.
Also in custody are two other policemen that the teacher had met in Kitty.
At the time, she was standing near a night club waiting for a taxi.
They all went to a barbeque grill on Mandela Avenue. One rank alleged that he went to use a washroom, and when he returned, the teacher and his colleague were gone.
Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, Branche, of First Street, Cummings Lodge, was found unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Tuesday.

