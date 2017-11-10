Moses promise picket fuh picket

De rate things going nuff people wouldn’t live to see Christmas. If dem ain’t driving like mad people pun de road dem either fighting or dem killing one another.

A man get vex wid he gyal suh he pull out a gun and shoot she. When he done he shoot heself. Fuh sure he didn’t live to see Christmas but she might mek it. Dem boys hear she wake up yesterday but she ain’t wake up full.

A young man walking out he bird see a woman lying down in de cemetery not far from de crematorium. Somebody beat she up, bruck she foot and dump she. She live fuh two days and she dead. Now de police question a whole set of people. One of dem is she child father.

Two brothers fighting; a man go between dem and try to mek peace. One of de brothers stab de man in he chest and kill him. That is another person who wouldn’t live to see Christmas.

Dem boys seh de story ain’t done deh. Yesterday, like if somebody throw guinea pepper in a yard, a man run to de hospital wid a hole in he neck. Somebody had plans to out he light before Christmas. De doctors was busy saving he life.

Dem boys want to know if somebody pass over Guyana on a plane and drop something that got people violent. De other day was a set of thiefing. Like these things got a cycle and people want to know if is something de country inherit from somebody.

Another thing that happening a lot is de protest. Moses go to de Corentyne and people line up to picket him. Dem want he carry a message to Soulja Bai that dem must move Patto. Dem boys seh de next time Moses going back he walking wid he own picketers. He suh vex that when he go home he tell dem boys that is picket fuh picket.

And dem boys notice that while dem picketing Moses dem boycotting Soulja Bai. And he ain’t even noticing.

Talk half and brace fuh more madness