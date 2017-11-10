Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara FA…Durant’s double sets up Buxton United win; BVTU also notch full points

Nov 10, 2017 Sports 0

A brace by leading goal scorer Kobe Durant piloted Buxton United to a comfortable 3-0 win which also maintained their unbeaten run when play in the East Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Sunday last at the Golden Grove ground.

BVTU’s scorers from left, Omari Glasgow, Tyrice Dennis, Tiquan Taylor and Samuel Garnett.

Buxton’s latest victim were Golden Stars FC, whom they beat 3-0. Also taking full points in their encounter as they returned to winning ways were BV Triumph United which hammered Bachelor’s Adventure Paradise Sports Club, 4-0.
Golden Stars did present tough opposition to the rampaging young Buxton side which were only able to break them down in the 40th minute when Durant fired in his first. It did not take the leading marksman long to double his side’s advantage, three minutes later, the opposing goalie was retrieving the ball from the back of the nets as the score was doubled.
Golden Stars went back into denying the Buxton team for almost the entire second half but couldn’t keep them from netting their third goal which came off the boot of Troni Semple on the stroke of fulltime.
Captain Omari Glasgow, the competition’s second leading goal marksman, converted the first goal for BV in the 5th minute, laying the platform for their triumph. Samuel Garnett in the 23rd, Tyrice Dennis six minutes later and Tiquan Taylor were the other players inking their names on the score sheets for BVTU.
Another double header is set for this Sunday at the same venue from 13:00hrs when Ann’s Grove will take on Bachelor’s Adventure Paradise SC with the main attraction between Mahaica Determinators and Buxton Stars from 15:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Hodge, Carty share unfinished century stand as Hurricanes take first-day advantage

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Hodge, Carty share...

Nov 10, 2017

By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Connections travel & Vnet Communications It was a battle of attrition at Warner Park yesterday as Leewards Hurricanes doggedly fought their way to...
Read More
Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Nov 10, 2017

Founding member and decorated racer Pat Holder honoured by GMRSC

Founding member and decorated racer Pat Holder...

Nov 10, 2017

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Eight member team to represent Guyana

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Eight...

Nov 10, 2017

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press Championships…Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh powers to silver and bronze medals

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press...

Nov 10, 2017

GFF names 18-man squad for International friendly against Trinidad

GFF names 18-man squad for International friendly...

Nov 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]