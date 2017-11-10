GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara FA…Durant’s double sets up Buxton United win; BVTU also notch full points

A brace by leading goal scorer Kobe Durant piloted Buxton United to a comfortable 3-0 win which also maintained their unbeaten run when play in the East Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Sunday last at the Golden Grove ground.

Buxton’s latest victim were Golden Stars FC, whom they beat 3-0. Also taking full points in their encounter as they returned to winning ways were BV Triumph United which hammered Bachelor’s Adventure Paradise Sports Club, 4-0.

Golden Stars did present tough opposition to the rampaging young Buxton side which were only able to break them down in the 40th minute when Durant fired in his first. It did not take the leading marksman long to double his side’s advantage, three minutes later, the opposing goalie was retrieving the ball from the back of the nets as the score was doubled.

Golden Stars went back into denying the Buxton team for almost the entire second half but couldn’t keep them from netting their third goal which came off the boot of Troni Semple on the stroke of fulltime.

Captain Omari Glasgow, the competition’s second leading goal marksman, converted the first goal for BV in the 5th minute, laying the platform for their triumph. Samuel Garnett in the 23rd, Tyrice Dennis six minutes later and Tiquan Taylor were the other players inking their names on the score sheets for BVTU.

Another double header is set for this Sunday at the same venue from 13:00hrs when Ann’s Grove will take on Bachelor’s Adventure Paradise SC with the main attraction between Mahaica Determinators and Buxton Stars from 15:00hrs.