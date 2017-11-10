Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF ‘Stag Big Four’ Tournament venue changed

Nov 10, 2017 Sports 0

Semis on today at Leonora

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has informed that there has been a change of venue for the ‘Stag Big Four’ Tournament due to unfavorable weather. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Ground has been flooded and as a result which has pushed the federation to relocate the tournament to the Leonora Track and Field Facility.
Today will see Fruta Conquerors opposing Victoria Kings in the first at 17:30hrs followed by the Guyana Defence Force against Buxton United in the feature match.
The GFF release further stated that this is a precursor to the commencement of Season III of the Elite League.
The winner will pocket 1.5 million dollars, 2nd place will earn 700,000 while the third and fourth-placed clubs will pocket 500,000 and 300,000, respectively. The ‘Big Four’ is a knockout tournament among the four top clubs from Season II of the Stag Elite League.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Hodge, Carty share unfinished century stand as Hurricanes take first-day advantage

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Hodge, Carty share...

Nov 10, 2017

By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Connections travel & Vnet Communications It was a battle of attrition at Warner Park yesterday as Leewards Hurricanes doggedly fought their way to...
Read More
Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Nov 10, 2017

Founding member and decorated racer Pat Holder honoured by GMRSC

Founding member and decorated racer Pat Holder...

Nov 10, 2017

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Eight member team to represent Guyana

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Eight...

Nov 10, 2017

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press Championships…Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh powers to silver and bronze medals

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press...

Nov 10, 2017

GFF names 18-man squad for International friendly against Trinidad

GFF names 18-man squad for International friendly...

Nov 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]