GFF ‘Stag Big Four’ Tournament venue changed

Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
Semis on today at Leonora
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has informed that there has been a change of venue for the ‘Stag Big Four’ Tournament due to unfavorable weather. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Ground has been flooded and as a result which has pushed the federation to relocate the tournament to the Leonora Track and Field Facility.
Today will see Fruta Conquerors opposing Victoria Kings in the first at 17:30hrs followed by the Guyana Defence Force against Buxton United in the feature match.
The GFF release further stated that this is a precursor to the commencement of Season III of the Elite League.
The winner will pocket 1.5 million dollars, 2nd place will earn 700,000 while the third and fourth-placed clubs will pocket 500,000 and 300,000, respectively. The ‘Big Four’ is a knockout tournament among the four top clubs from Season II of the Stag Elite League.
