George Subraj Foundation visits again

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation will once again be hosting the George Subraj Family Foundation, New York, USA on their 26th Mission to Guyana this week.

During this mission, the Subraj Family Foundation with be working with the Department of Ophthalmology of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and with the Suddie Regional Hospital in Essequibo.

The Foundation will be holding an Eye Care Clinic today, at Anna Regina Mandir, Essequibo Coast, Guyana. The clinic commences at 8:00 hours.

Several hundred residents from some of the remote communities on the Essequibo Coast are expected to benefit from the outreach. The participating medical team comprises Dr. Celeste Haynes-Hinds (Ophthalmologist, GPHC), Dr. IIeana Agramonte (Cuban Ophthalmologist, Suddie Hospital) and Optometrist Jonelle Duke.

According to Eye Surgeon Dr. Haynes-Hinds, this outreach will not only be dispensing glasses but will test for other diseases affecting the eye.

Tony Subraj, President of the Foundation says that the mission is important in that it allows the team to examine the magnitude of the problem.

“Hundreds of patients are seen weekly at the GPHC and our team, along with the Head of the Department, Dr. Shailendra Sugrim has already participated in 60 cornea transplant procedures in a few short trips. We find these figures alarming and are looking at ways to assist and help as many Guyanese as we can.” Similar clinics are planned for the Essequibo Islands.

The Subraj Foundation was also instrumental in successfully procuring one cornea tissue which has been used to perform a corneal transplant operation during this week.

Residents from the Essequibo region are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to have their eyes screened for various eye disorders.