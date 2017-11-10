Cargo vessel catches fire during maintenance

Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
A fire onboard a cargo vessel yesterday has caused considerable damage.
The vessel was undergoing maintenance work shortly before midday in the Essequibo River, at Wakenaam.
According to the Maritime Administration Department (Maritime), which confirmed the incident, about 11:00 hours, the cargo vessel, MV Belle, caught fire while maintenance work was being done. The workers were doing some welding.
The vessel owned by businessman, Ferouz Amin., was docked. MARAD said that according to reports, there were no casualties but the vessel was severely damaged by the fire.
The vessel is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but an application was made for it to be registered in Guyana.
“The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has launched an investigation.”
