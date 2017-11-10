Berbice robbery spree accused pelts reporter

Three men were again remanded on Wednesday after appearing before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court for three counts of robbery under arms, one for break and enter and larceny, and one for malicious damage to property.

Peter Baker, 19, a mason of Lot 8 Canfield, East Canje Berbice; Aubrey Brandt, 28, a porkknocker at Mahdia; and Leroy Guavara, aka ‘Trini’, 22, a taxi driver of Dr. Tulsi Street, Hampshire Village, Corentyne were remanded to prison for the offences.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charges with no option for bail given the nature and gravity of the crime as recited by the Prosecutor Lennox Poliah. They were unrepresented.

The charge for the break and enter and larceny read that between October 30, and October 31, 2017 at New Street Cumberland, they broke into the grocery shop of Bisham Sarju and stole one Samsung laptop computer valued at $120,000; one Blu cell phone valued at $7,000, one Alcatel cell phone valued at $7000, a quantity of cosmetics valued at $120,000, a quantity of cigarettes worth $120,000, a quantity of lighters at $1,800 and $60,000 cash.

The three robbery under arms charges state that on Tuesday October 17, last, at Workshop Street Cumberland, East Canje Berbice in company of others armed with a dangerous weapon, that is to say, a gun, they robbed Drupatie Aziz of one Samsung Galaxy Cellphone valued at $75,000.

Also on the said date, in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Nafeeza Aziz of one gold and diamond ring valued at $86,000, two gold rings, $50,000, one Brazilian gold chain valued at $1,500 and $7,000 cash, a total value of $144,000. On the very date, at Workshop Street Cumberland East Canje Berbice in the company of others and armed with a gun, they robbed Dirk Sharp of one mega pixel Cellphone valued at $7000.

The fifth charge for malicious damage to property read that on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday October 31, at New Street Cumberland, East Canje Berbice the trio unlawfully and maliciously damaged five surveillance cameras valued at $90,000 property of Bisham Sarju.

The men are set to return to court on December 20, 2017.

As the accused exited the docks at the Reliance Magistrate Court, Brandt once again threw a punch at a reporter in the courtroom, much to the amazement of the Magistrate and others present in the court.

The accused, upon reaching downstairs of the court building with a police rank far behind him and his accomplices nearby, he picked up a stone and attempted to hurl it at reporters while the police rank did very little to intervene.

One of the reporters, after noticing the stone in Brandt’s hand, locked the gate to protect himself but the police instructed him to “open the gate leh he pass”.

Brandt then dropped the object and began to hurl insults and threats as he walked over to the Reliance Police Station. The other two accused walked quietly over to the station. It was expected that the men would have two or more ranks escorting them, given the showdown that took place at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court the previous day. However this was not the case. There was one rank and he was unarmed. A report of the incident was subsequently lodged at the police complaints department in New Amsterdam by several reporters.