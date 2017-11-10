12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press Championships…Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh powers to silver and bronze medals

Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
They say that age is just a number and that is precisely what 74 year-old Guyanese Powerlifter, Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh has been demonstrating consistently.
Following up from his new Bench Press and Deadlift South American records when he claimed one gold, two silver and a bronze medal at the 16th NAPF and 32nd South American Powerlifting Federation (FESUPO) Championships held at the Hyatt Regency, Orlando International Airport in July this year, Singh, Guyana’s oldest competitor continued his medal hauling ways in Canada, last month.
Competing at the 12th Annual IPF/NAPF North American Regional Bench Press Championships from October 26 – 28 in Hamilton, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the Golden One of the sport, competing in the Masters 4 category, raked in another silver and bronze medal.
Competing in the 83kg class, Singh’s silver was achieved in the Masters 4, while the bronze medal came in the Masters Open category his overall total being 254lbs. His first attempt was 100kg while the second and third was 115kg.
Nov 10, 2017By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Connections travel & Vnet Communications It was a battle of attrition at Warner Park yesterday as Leewards Hurricanes doggedly fought their way to...
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
Nov 10, 2017
I live in a community that is a so-called gated one although there is no gate at the entrance. But there is only one road... more
This column does not usually respond to its critics except where there is misrepresentation of the positions taken within... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean small states should be readying themselves for a major joint push to make the 23rd session Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]