12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press Championships…Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh powers to silver and bronze medals

They say that age is just a number and that is precisely what 74 year-old Guyanese Powerlifter, Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh has been demonstrating consistently.

Following up from his new Bench Press and Deadlift South American records when he claimed one gold, two silver and a bronze medal at the 16th NAPF and 32nd South American Powerlifting Federation (FESUPO) Championships held at the Hyatt Regency, Orlando International Airport in July this year, Singh, Guyana’s oldest competitor continued his medal hauling ways in Canada, last month.

Competing at the 12th Annual IPF/NAPF North American Regional Bench Press Championships from October 26 – 28 in Hamilton, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the Golden One of the sport, competing in the Masters 4 category, raked in another silver and bronze medal.

Competing in the 83kg class, Singh’s silver was achieved in the Masters 4, while the bronze medal came in the Masters Open category his overall total being 254lbs. His first attempt was 100kg while the second and third was 115kg.