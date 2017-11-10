Latest update November 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Eight member team to represent Guyana

Nov 10, 2017

Continuing its tradition of representation at one of the most prestigious body building shows in the Caribbean, the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) is being represented by an 8-member team at the 10th Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic, Bikini and Body Fitness Classics.

Displaying the Golden Arrowhead after touching down in Barbados are from left, Ebo Orford, Yannick Grimes, Alisha Fortune and Emmerson Campbell.

All the body flexing will unfold tomorrow evening at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, St. Michaels where seven-time Mr. Olympia, Phil ‘The Gift’ Heath will be the guest poser.
Already on the island are Chaitram Nagessar, Ebo Orford, Yannick Grimes, Alisha Fortune and Emmerson Campbell, while winging out today will be Caerus Cipriani, Junica Pluck and Tremel King.
Federation President, Coel Marks said that he is pleased that they were able to facilitate the largest attendance ever of local athletes at this event and is confident that they will do well.

