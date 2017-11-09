Vera’s Finally vs Storm Bird to headline Race of Champions horserace Meet

Rising Sun Turf Club will come alive on Sunday December 3 from 1:00pm with top class horseracing action when the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Race of Champions horserace Meet is staged.

The Feature Event of the Day is a 1200m (6Furlong) contest which promises to be the fastest 1200M race ever run at Rising Sun Turf Club. The newly imported, The Guyana Cup and President Cup Champion, Vera’s Finally From the Jumbo Jet Racing Stable, trained by Fazal Habbibulla and ridden by Jockey Colin Ross and owned by Nasrudeen Mohamed is set to pull out all the stops.

Mohamed noted that his filly is all set to go at a distance of 1200m for the first time in her racing career. “She has the Track Record with the fastest time going at a distance of 1600m at Rising Sun Turf Club. So I am more than 100% that she will set a 1200m record against the fastest 1000m horse ever seen in Guyana, Storm Bird,” he pointed out.

Storm Bird is from the I. Bacchus Racing Stable, trained by the same trainer as Vera’s Finally F. Habbibulla and also ridden by Jockey C. Ross.

Storm Bird’s Owner I. Bacchus said he hopes that Vera’s engine is well serviced because he’s expecting his bird’s wing to extend even bigger at the Race of Champions. Trainer F. Habbiublla said he has no comments as yet, both great horses with big hearts. Two horses, two owners, one trainer, one jockey, with one big question; who will Colin Ross Ride, who will be the trainer’s favorite?

Those answers will be provided on December 3 at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

A purse of $1,000,000 is at stake for the winner of that event. The second prize is $500,000, third $ 250,000, fourth $125,000 and fifth $62,500.

The other races listed on the programme are: F Class & Lower/ E -Class non-earners of 2017 covering 1200M with a first prize of $400,000 on offer.

H1 & Lower will gallop over 1200M for $300,000 for the top finisher.

The 3Yrs Old Guyana Bred & Open to H class horses who have not earned in their last 2 starts & I1 &Lower horses also collide over 1200M with the winner collecting $250,000.

2Yrs Old Guyana Bred & J3 who have not earned in their last 2 starts will run for 1200M with the reward being $240,000 for the winner.

The K-Class 1200M race carries a $230,000 purse. The L & Lower 1200M event have $200,000 first prize, while the L-Class non-earners since Guyana Cup 2017 will also run over 1200M for $175,000.

Entries close on Saturday, 25th November. Horse owners will pay an extra fee for any late entries. They must also fill the Jumbo-Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee form to accompany their fees to enter or their horses will not be allowed to race.

Information can be accessed by calling:

Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063, 608-9063, 232-0633

Alan Podmore: 232-9115

Rajin (LION): 608-4050

Nikita Ross: 662-4668