Tamarind Root Cricket Club 5/5 Tournament… Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets U-21 clinch Title

The Tamarind Root Cricket Club of Hampshire hosted an action packed 5/5 Cricket Tournament at the Hampshire Ground on Sunday last.

Seven teams participated in the fundraising tournament – “Tamarind Root Cricket Club, Toopoo Cricket Club, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21, No. 19 Cricket Club, Kendall’s Union Cricket Club, Albion Toopoo Cricket Club and Belvedere United Cricket Club”. A youthful Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets team led by national youth player Kevin Sinclair easily defeated three teams to clinch the Championship Trophy and the first prize of $10,000.

In their first match against No.19 Cricket Club, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets blasted their way to 91 for 2 off their allotted 5-Overs with Kevin Sinclair hitting 36 off ten balls with 7 boundaries and a massive six, while Kevlon Anderson blasted a top score of 42 not out with 8 classy boundaries and a six from 12 balls.

Keith Simpson was left unbeaten on 10, while Junior Sinclair was run out for 01. In response, No. 19 Cricket Club were restricted to 34 for 7 off five Overs as only J. Tyler reached double figures with 11. Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall and Keith Simpson all claimed two wickets a piece, while Nicholas Lawson took one.

In the semifinals versus Kendall Union Cricket Club, Kevin Sinclair struck a brutal 92 not out from just 21 balls as Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 raced to 101 without loss from 5-Overs.

Sinclair’s knocks included 13 massive sixes and three sweetly stuck boundaries. Jason Sinclair, who was a mere spectator to Kevin Sinclair, was left unbeaten on eight. Kendall Union Cricket Club in response could only muster 38 for 8 as the youthful Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets fielded and bowled well. B. Mahadeo topscored with 13, while Junior Sinclair 2 for 6, Kevin Sinclair 2 for 8 and Keith Simpson 2 for 7 bowled well for the winners.

Tamarind Root Cricket Club easily defeated Toopoo Cricket Club in the second semifinals to clinch a place in the finals.

Toopoo Cricket Club batting first after losing the toss rattled up 54 for 6 from their five Overs, while Tamarind Root Cricket Club replied with 58 without loss.

Skipper Brandon Prashad scored 21 not out, while fellow opener D. Looknauth blasted 36 not out as Tamarind Root Cricket Club raced to victory in just 3.3 Overs.

The final was witnessed by a massive Sunday afternoon crowd which overflowed the surrounding streets around the venue.

Tamarind Root Cricket Club won the toss and elected to field first.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 reached 76 for 3 in their allotted Overs as Kevin Sinclair 24 (3×4, 1×6), Junior Sinclair 33 and Kevlon Anderson 12 batted well. Keith Simpson struck the last ball of the innings from Brandon Prashad for a massive six, the only delivery he faced.

Tamarind Root Cricket Club in response could only reach 52 for 3 to lose by 24 runs. D. Looknauth threatened briefly with 18 from 8 balls with two sixes and a powerful boundary but his dismissal by national Under-19 pacer Sylus Tyndall signaled the end of the home team.

Despite the overwhelming support of the bias home team supporters, skipper Brandon Prashad struggled to get the ball off the square and ended on eight not out from 13 balls.

Kevin Sinclair was named the MVP of the Tournament for his brilliant batting, tight off spin bowling, brilliant fielding and astute captaincy of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Team whose average age is 16 years.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster congratulated the Tamarind Root Cricket Club on their hosting of the highly successful tournament which attracted massive support from the general public.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, he stated has committed to assisting the Club in any way possible and was pleased to send its junior team to participate in the Tournament.

Cricket Manager of the team Ravindranauth Kissoonlall congratulated the team and disclosed that the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has decided to invest heavily in its younger players at the second and first division levels as they are the future.

Players like Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Keith Simpson, Kevin Sinclair, Chanderpaul Govinda, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Joshua Wilson, Matthew Pattaya, Nicholas Lawson, Tyrese Sealy and Surendra Ramcharitar would be the permanent faces representing the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club at the Senior level as the Club strives to replace some of its aging senior players.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would like to congratulate the Karibee Female Team for winning the female title of the Guyana Softball Cup Tournament.

The majority of the team is from the Rose Hall Town Metro Female Team, skipper Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Shabika Gajnabi, Dian Prahalad, Plaffiana Millington, Uma Matadin, Abigail Kishun, Shaneeta Grimmond, Kismone Thomas, Aleema Arokium and Sherica Campbelle.

The Club is very proud of every one of its female cricketers for keeping the RHTY&SC flag flying with honour. Congrats are also extending to our Under-15 players, Jonathan Rampersaud, Sandian, Mahendra Gopilall, Angelino Ramdihal and Matthew Pattaya on their outstanding performance in the current Berbice Cricket Board Inter-zone Under-15 tournament. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would recognise their performances shortly for being outstanding representatives of our massive cricket development programme which includes close to 150 youths between the ages of 8 to 18 years.