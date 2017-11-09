Several teams withdraw from Second Division cricket competition in Berbice

A number of cricket teams in Berbice that were invited to participate in a cricket competition in Berbice which was organised by a group holding themselves as the Berbice Cricket Board has either withdrawn or has refused to participate.

The teams have come to this decision because according to some since their involvement in cricket more than 50 years ago, they have never seen a competition so disorganized. Citing some of the irregularities they stated that there are different fixtures being circulated. There are no rules attached to the fixtures.

The fixtures are not signed or stamped and not all the clubs have received, although their names are down to play. No address is on the fixtures there is nothing to say what the teams are playing. How they would advance to the next stage, what is the next stage and who they are likely to play in the next stage. There is nothing to say who the contact persons are in case of disputes and how disputes will be dealt with. Whilst some of the fixtures do not have debarred players, others have some names written in with pen, nothing to say if hand writing is authentic.

It also states that each team playing a match must pay $20,000 to pay Board Umpires. The teams are questioning if the board has umpires; they are also saying they were never compelled to pay for the services of umpires.

Whilst a number of teams said that they are playing for fun others said that they do not have time to waste. Because they believe they are being tricked into partaking in something which is not genuine by people who are seeking self-aggrandizement and who do not have their interest at heart.