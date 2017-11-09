School dropouts given second chance to become qualified

Whatever circumstances resulted in young students not accomplishing a diploma, no longer has to take a toll on their future. This is being made possible through the certificates in Mathematics and English offered by City and Guilds for Caribbean students.

The qualification programme is currently offered at the local City and Guilds Centre, JTW Management Institute, which has been able to secure ‘excellent’ results recently.

The qualification and related exams are offered in three stages.

According to the Jamaica City and Guilds Representative, Ms Marva Duncanson, in 2017, through a contract between City and Guilds and the Jamaica Ministry of Education, 15,000 secondary school students took the Mathematics and English exams.

It was highlighted that a mathematically literate population is critical to ensure Guyana’s prosperity, productivity and workforce participation.

The staged approach enables the students to upgrade the level of their certification as their competence improves. The institute said this is a plus for persons wishing to migrate, since City and Guilds is an international organization.

The programme is essentially targeting parents, teenagers and housewives, along with those who are currently employed without the fundamental qualifications.

In the region, it has been endorsed by the Jamaica Ministry of Education in partnership and contract with City and Guilds of London (Jamaica Representative Office). The qualifications have received support from the University Council of Jamaica, the Jamaica Ministry of Public Service and Jamaica Defence Force, and the Employers Federation in Jamaica.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education on Tuesday launched a programme with aid from the Caribbean Development Bank to enable school dropouts to gain skills, hence securing jobs for themselves or starting their own ventures.

The programme deemed as Skills Development and Employability Project costs US$12,252,000.

Institutions being targeted under the initiative include Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre (PIC), Region Three, Beterverwagting (PIC), Region Four, Hopetown (PIC), Region Five, St. Ignatius Secondary School, Region Nine, Bartica Secondary School, Region Seven, Mahdia Secondary School, Region Eight and North-West Secondary in Region One.

The project was created to advance Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in Guyana.

At the launch, Chairperson and Head Mistress of St. Ignatius Secondary School, Ms. Yvette Archer said the project was created to give school leavers an opportunity to acquire the skills and competencies they need to get a job or create employment for themselves.