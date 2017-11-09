Latest update November 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

PPP/C has lost respect for Granger – Opposition Leader

Nov 09, 2017 News 0

– “We do respect the institution of the presidency, but not the person that holds that office now”
Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo went on another tirade yesterday, telling reporters

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the media on Wednesday.

that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has lost respect for President David Granger because he has failed to comply with the Constitution.
The Opposition Leader is still reeling from the President’s unilateral decision to appoint Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). This dissatisfaction led to the PPP/C waving placards and shouting slogans in the Parliament chambers which drowned out the President’s address on November 2.
Jagdeo stated that he sees a pattern of unconstitutional rule emerging, where this President is the sole arbiter of every Constitutional provision where he can act ‘unilaterally and selfishly contrary to the laws’. He stated that the PPP/C is being made to feel that they must accept this out of respect for the institution of the presidency.
“We do respect the institution of the presidency, but not the person that holds that office now. We have given him enough opportunities to comply with our Constitution and to uphold the high office,” Jagdeo stated.
He maintained that he has great respect for the Office of the President and intends to attend meetings with the President; however, he said that the respect has to be earned.
“It can’t be taken for granted. He cannot think that he will do whatever he wants and we will all

President David Granger

kneel and pay homage to him. He seems as if that is what he wants,” Jagdeo said.
He stated that the PPP/C will continue to display actions, similar to the Parliament protest, that bring attention to the issues affecting Guyana.
President Granger has described the PPP/C MPs as ‘vulgarians’ for their demonstrations in the National Assembly. Jagdeo sought to paint the President’s actions as vulgar for refusing to make the ExxonMobil contract public, increasing taxes and rates on some products and services.
The PPP/C has moved to the court to challenge the GECOM chairman’s appointment. The former President also called on President Granger to request Patterson’s resignation for admitting that he omitted the word ‘acting’ from his Curriculum Vitae (CV) when he stated he served as Chief Justice of Grenada in 1987.

