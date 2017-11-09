Peacemaker stabbed to death during sibling brawl

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death around 15:00 hrs yesterday when he allegedly tried to prevent one brother from stabbing his younger sibling in front of their North Ruimveldt residence.

Dead is Hafeez Douglas, a labourer, also of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He was stabbed to the left side of his chest and was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The suspect, Jermaine Abel, has since confessed to the crime, claiming that it was self-defence. The murder weapon—an improvised knife—has been lodged.

According to information received, Abel and his brother were fighting when the deceased separated the duo. The suspect’s brother started walking away when he (suspect) reportedly picked up the knife and rushed behind his sibling to stab him.

Douglas allegedly grabbed the 26-year-old suspect and pushed him away. Reports are that the suspect got angry and turned his rage on Douglas, stabbing him to the chest—causing him to fall into a nearby drain.

The suspect then ran to the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost and reported the matter to the police.

Abel’s brother and the victim are said to be friends.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Teon Herald explained that he was at work when he heard that his brother had been killed. “I heard Jermaine picked up the jooker (improvised knife) to stab his brother when my brother pushed him away and he (Jermaine) get vex and stab my brother.”

However, the suspect’s aunt, June Ann Hoyte has a different version of what transpired yesterday.

She explained that her two nephews were fighting with each other since Tuesday night.

“They were fighting Tuesday night and some boys part them. This morning (yesterday) they were fighting and people part them again.”

The woman explained that late yesterday, Jermaine Abel was heading home when his brother’s friend, Douglas confronted him a short distance from the crime scene (suspect’s home).

“They start fighting at the corner and then Jermaine come home and he and his brother started fighting again, when Douglas come with a joker, and he start fighting with Jermaine. I don’t know where Jermaine get the jooker from, but he stab Douglas,” the woman explained.

She said that Douglas did not get a chance to use his knife because it fell into a nearby drain.

Investigations are ongoing.