Nand Persaud group of Companies goes racing again on December 10

The Popular Nand Persaud Group of Companies through its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group has once organised a horserace meet.

The event is slated for Sunday December 10 at the Company’s racing facilities at No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

The facility is the only one where the horses run in a straight line from start to finish. The races will be 880 and 660 yards.

The seven-race card which is dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic” has over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the taking, with the Trophy Stall already on Board.

The events listed for the day will see horses competing in the feature D and lower event over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy.

The event for animals classified H and lower is for a top prize of $260,000 and trophy also over 880yards.

There is an event for J class animals over 660 yards for a $200,000 winner’s purse and trophy.

The K class and lower animals will be competing for a winning take of $140,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

There are three events for animals classified L and lower. Two of the L class events will see the animals galloping over 660yars for the first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

The other L Class event is expected to be a heated affair over 880 yards also for the first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliment of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

Entries close on the 5th December and persons interested can make contact with Mohini Baker on 600-4728 or Amanda on 646- 2390. The Coordinator is Mohendra Persaud.

(Samuel Whyte)