Murdered teacher…Patrol rank says he dropped victim off in Prashad Nagar

A Constable who allegedly offered 22-year-old Kescia Branche a drop on the motorbike he was conducting patrol duties with, has told his colleagues that he dropped her off at a street in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown. He claimed that he

does not know what happened to her after – since he left her there and went on with his business.

The patrol rank was taken into custody on Tuesday night when he reported for duty at the Brickdam Police Station as per normal.

The mother of one had left the night club with two policemen who were doing patrol duties in the area. Both of them are now under close arrest and detectives are also questioning two other ranks who were on the same shift with the ranks in question.

“He is saying when his colleague left to go home to use the washroom, he left to go drop off the teacher at Prashad Nagar, and that was the last he heard from her. He doesn’t know where she went because she stopped off through a street,” a source indicated.

However, detectives are not buying his story, and believe that they are close to cracking the case. He is considered the prime suspect.

Kaieteur News was informed that there are a lot of inconsistencies in the police constable’s story. His colleague who was first arrested has told detectives that he and the rank were doing patrol duties when they spotted the mother of one standing on the roadway. She was reportedly waiting for a taxi.

”He (first rank in custody) said that they stopped and they gaff with her for some time and his colleague offered the teacher a ride. They went to a barbeque grill on Mandela Avenue and they hang out there for some time,” a police source said.

This newspaper was further told that the rank in custody told detectives that shortly after eating the barbeque, he had to leave to go home and relieve his bowels.

”He said he left the two of them (teacher and colleague) to go home quick and answer nature’s call,” the source said.

The source added that when the rank returned to the spot some 20 minutes later, he saw his colleague’s motorcycle, but did not see him or the teacher. He then left and went back to base.

Detectives are now trying to fill in the missing pieces in the two cops’ stories as they continue to grill them.

Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, the First Street, Cummings Lodge resident was found on the roadway—unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Tuesday.

A medical examination has revealed that the victim was sexually active within the last 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing.