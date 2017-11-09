Marian Academy Badminton tournament underway

The Marian Academy Secondary School Badminton Club Tournament started Tuesday at the School’s Badminton Courts and the Club Players came out in full force to take part in the Boys and Girls Singles.

The School’s Primary & Secondary Badminton Club practices every Tuesdays under National Coach Gokarn Ramdhani who voluntary gives his knowledge and Skills over the past 6 years to help produce players to represent Guyana one Day.

The Club has over 40 players who shows lots of interest and potential.

Play in the Boys and Girls Secondary School Singles are as Follows:

Boys Singles First Rounds:

Rasheed January defeated Manav Sharma: 21-10

Shemroy Holder defeated Omar Samad: 21-19

Shaquain Sawh defeated Varun Challu: 21-19

John Wang defeated Jaden Totaram: 21-3

Vikash Mootoo & Matthew Beharry both got Byes into the Quarter-Finals

Boys Singles Quarter-Finals:

Vikash Mootoo defeated Ryan Azeez: 21-8

Girls Singles First Rounds:

Sarah Samad defeated Tyra Gomes: 21-8

Amelia Balram defeated Saskia Lalgie:21-8

Girls Singles Quarter-Finals:

Sacha Permanand defeated Sarah Samad: 23-21

Elesa Sangster defeated Racheal Ragnauth: 21-10

Reba Ramlall defeated Ashley Escanaga: 21-13

Amelia Balram defeated Sasha Singh: 21-11

The Tournament continues next Tuesday November 14, 2017.