Letter to the Sports Editor… The unending cricket chaos has now infected Berbice cricket

Dear Sports Editor,

As a former executive and a life member of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) from the late 1970’s, I have never witnessed any elections of that Board conducted in such an unlawful manner as the one held on 8th October, 2017.

The deliberate violation of the agreed protocol was alarming.

And noticeably two directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) were present at those elections and interfered with the process by conducting the illegal method as self-appointed officials of Berbice cricket.

Is this the new dispensation of CWI or is it apart of Dave Cameron’s and CWI’s policy to keep them in power. I would agree that once there is a name change there may be amendments in some of the rules of the organisation but not to the extent of hijacking the domestic elections of Territorial Boards.

Mr. Drubahadur, sitting at the head table and questionably performing the duties of returning officer, should have known better than to embarrassingly impose himself on the proceedings. He seemed to be oblivious to the guidelines for the elections issued by the court. Or maybe was he otherwise instructed.

I have read a number of damning letters in the press condemning the rigged elections of the Berbice Cricket Board. I know that former executives and supporters of the BCB have condemned the madness that went on at the Berbice elections. The system was illegal and could only have been adopted by persons who do not have basic fairness in their minds.

Never in the 78 – year history of the BCB have there been tainted elections. The Berbice Cricket Board up to this time was the best run Cricket Board in Guyana and the region and has produced talented male and female cricketers for the county, Guyana and the West Indies.

I am heartened that a stalwart of Berbice Cricket, Mr. Mortimer George, has recorded his strong exception to questionable BCB elections and has asked for a full investigation into that sordid matter.

Mr. George, from the age of 22 years, served the BCB as Asst. Secretary, Treasurer, Chairman and Secretary of the Competitions Committee, Secretary, Representative to the Guyana Cricket Board, Selector and Cricket Manager. He has been honoured with the Hero Award and is a Life Member of the Berbice Cricket Board, the Young Warriors Cricket Club and the Bermine Community Sports Club.

It is therefore extremely unkind and mischievous for letter-writer Persaud, in a clearly personal attack, to mention Mr. George’s present ailment as part of his rebuff of Mr. George’s critique of the BCB elections. Mr. George, even though elderly, has an abiding affection for Berbice cricket on which he has written three books, a magazine and many articles. He continues to speak out and write on the chaos that has enveloped Guyana’s cricket and has now reached and infected Berbice cricket.

For Persaud or anyone else to personally vilify Mr. Mortimer George because of the principled position he has taken on the Berbice Board elections is most reprehensible.

I conclude by expressing a hope that this issue surrounding the Berbice Board, be arrested, that fair and legal elections are urgently held and that the people of Berbice be allowed to have their own elections without representatives of the GCB and CWI hijacking the process. The Berbice Board will then once again be a pivotal organisation in Guyana and West Indies cricket.

Malcolm Peters

Former President – Berbice Cricket Board

Former Vice President – Guyana Cricket Board