La Grange Police Station tragedy…Cop who shot lover, killed self had assaulted another female rank in training school – official

Police Constable Clement Cockfield might still have been alive, and his lover, Police Constable Shanice Fraser, would not be battling for her life in a hospital, had Cockfield been kicked out of the Force while he was still a trainee, for assaulting a female rank.

That’s the claim that a senior police official made yesterday, as investigations continued into Tuesday night’s bizarre tragedy at La Grange Police Station.

According to a senior official, Police Constable 22834 Clement Cockfield had displayed violent tendencies while he was still a recruit, that should have resulted in him being charged and dismissed.

“Earlier in training school, he had a relationship with a female trainee who he assaulted, causing her to have lacerations to the face.”

Kaieteur News understands that although the injured female did not report the incident, the victim and Cockfield were questioned. However, there was reportedly no follow-up investigation.

The official said that when an incident like this occurs, an investigation is done and the rank, if implicated, is charged and disciplined.

“But nothing happened. Had he been dismissed, the Guyana Police Force would not have been in this situation.”

Constable Cockfield shot himself in the head at La Grange Police Station at around 20.30hrs on Tuesday after pumping four bullets into his lover, Constable 23464 Shanice Fraser.

Fraser, who was shot in the upper body, remains in critical but stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to a statement from the Force’s Public Relations Department, the two constables allegedly had an “on and off relationship”, which soured.

“They performed duties on different shifts at the station. Initial investigation further revealed that Constable Fraser had just completed a tour of duty, while Constable Cockfield reported for anti-crime patrol duty. In the process he uplifted a service revolver with six rounds.

“A few minutes after, Fraser and Cockfield were seen on the stairway of the station and loud explosions were heard, thereafter Constable Fraser ran down the stairs into the compound and was observed bleeding profusely.

“She was assisted by ranks on duty, but Constable Cockfield pursued her and continued to discharge rounds at her, (and) she ran and collapsed.”

“Thereafter, despite being cautioned by colleagues, who pleaded with him, he turned the firearm on himself.

Constable Cockfield was pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.