Jagdeo admit he and he kavakamites is street protester

Nov 09, 2017 Dem Boys Seh

From de time he stop being president, Jagdeo start to get mad. He start to talk to heself then he shave off all de hair from he head. People watch him slowly deteriorate but dem boys now planning to move in and help him.
Yesterday he seh all dem people who does protest pun de street is parliamentarians. Li’l Joe and Soulja Bai talk dem mind after Jagdeo and he kavakamites protest in Parliament. Dem seh how he behave like a man who invite people to he house and when de people come he put dem in he latrine.
De thing really hurt Jagdeo because he talk bout it. He seh de people who talking can’t lecture him on civil behaviour. He was de one who lead all dem parliamentarians in some of de wuss behaviour people ever see in parliament.
Yesterday, he seh de same people who lecture to him march in de streets and bun down nuff business places. Dem people also walk and beat up people pun de road. Dem boys wasn’t sure wha he saying because people start to look and see which MPS was in de crowd bunning down dem business place and beating people on de road.
Dem ask Li’l Joe and he seh not he; dem ask Soulja Bai and he seh not he. Every MP dem ask seh he never been pun any road bunning down people place. That is when dem boys realize that Jagdeo equal heself to street protesters.
Dem is de people who heckle him at de National Park; dem is de people who storm Ohh Pee when de guards shoot and kill two of dem. Li’l Joe seh he and Soulja Bai never been anywhere deh suh Jagdeo got to be joking when he seh how dem coalition MPs cause all that trouble pun de streets. Dem is not de people who lecture to Jagdeo. De people who lecture is dem who sitting in Parliament.
Talk half and watch madness.

