Hamilton Green Knockout Cup Semi-Final matches on next Friday

Latest update November 9th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Hamilton Green knockout football tournament resumes next Friday with the semi-final clashes at the Victoria Community Centre ground on the East Coast of Demerara from 19:00hrs. The tournament which began with 24 teams from various Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF), member associations battling for the $500,000 first prize will see the finalists being decided on November 17th in front an expected huge crowd at the football loving area.
The first game of the evening will be an East Bank vs. Linden affair when Soesdyke Falcons try to come out flying high against the Mining town’s Winners’ Connection.
The second clash of the night will pit the inform Police FC, who are progressing in competitions elsewhere, against Milerock of Linden.
The final of the competition is set for the national holiday, Youmanabi. The runner up team will receive $250,000, 3rd place $150,000 while loser of the third place playoff will receive $100,000 to round off the $1 Million total prize purse.
In addition, as part of former Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green’s 83rd birthday programme, the organizer of the competition will be kick off a nine-a-side, no offside, 15 minutes-per-half knockout tournament. In addition to the $70,000 first prize and $30,000 for second place, the winners of this competition will receive hampers from Ricks and Sari company, Blankets from Food for the Poor, while the top scorer will receive a Dinette Suite from China Trading.
The first games of this nine-a-side tournament will be contested between Buxton Youth & Plaisance at 17:00hrs before next Friday’s Hamilton Green Knockout tournament’s semi-finals. The second encounter will be between Lima Dam and Buxton stars 17:30hrs, Mahaica play Golden Grove at 18:00hrs, while Ann’s Grove will try to out-perform Kuru Kururu at 18:30hhrs; great appetizers before the main course of the two 90-minute semi-final games.
