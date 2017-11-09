Goldsmith gets 21 years for killing friend and partner

Forty-one-year-old Deon Sunthgolam, a goldsmith and father of one, of Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, was yesterday found guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter and sentenced to a total of 21 years and one month in jail.

Sunthgolam was convicted for killing 62-year-old Terrence Mc Lean, called “Scatchy” at his Lot 6 Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice home. The incident occurred between Monday November 1 and Wednesday November 3, 2014.

He was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.

Justice Barlow in her summation took about two hours to sum up the evidence to the jury who then retired to consider the evidence.

During the trial, a voir dire (a trial within a trial) was held in the absence of the jury after which a caution statement, properly given by the accused, was admitted into evidence.

McLean, also a goldsmith, operated a stall in the New Amsterdam Market before migrating. Upon returning to Guyana, he began importing fibre glass boats and engines which he sold to customers. He also repaired boats and engines.

The partly decomposed body of McLean, who lived alone, was found in his house with suspected stab wounds.

Sunthgolam had visited McLean twice during the day and was reportedly seen when leaving the premises. He was positively identified during an identification parade as the man who had visited the home of the deceased.

During the trial, Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy called several witnesses including Assistant Superintendents, Eon Alonzo and Randy Ali; Sergeant, Curtis Cort who testified to visiting the scene and taking photographs, while Sergeant, Randy Hamilton tendered the Station Diary and charge sheet.

Corporal Ryan Caesar testified to taking a caution statement from the accused, while Detective Corporal, Dwayne Harvey testified to being present when the caution statement was taken by Corporal Caesar. Also giving evidence were Constable Kevin Hope, and Government Pathologist, Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan, who testified to conducting a post mortem examination at the Port Mourant Hospital. The cause of death was given as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.

Taxi driver, Darshan Rampersaud testified to transporting Sunthgolam to McLean’s residence on the day in question.

The dead man’s son, Frederick McLean, spoke of not getting in touch with his father and contacting the police.

Elvis Krisendat in his testimony related that he had seen the accused leaving the premises.

Clement La Rose, an eyewitness, also testified to seeing the accused enter and leave the home of the deceased twice on the day that the victim went missing.

In a plea of mitigation, attorney at law, Bernard Da Silva asked the court to consider the facts of the offence that led the police making contact with Sunthgolam. He noted that his client is married and a father of a three year old son.

He said that after his client heard that he was wanted by the police, he voluntarily turned himself in and never attempted to escape. He mentioned that Sunthgolam has been incarcerated for three years

The lawyer urged the court that despite the verdict, his client should be given a chance to be involved with his son. He submitted that prior to this incident; his client never had any problems with anybody or the law. He stated that his client is a Christian, having been converted during his time of incarceration. He begged that the court should temper justice with mercy and urged that the minimal sentence be imposed.

When asked if he had anything to say, Sunthgolam pulled a photograph from his pocket and told the court that he has a three year old son and begged the court to be with him.

Before imposing the sentence, Justice Barlow told the accused that he had been found guilty of manslaughter.

“The penalty is life in prison, but I will not sentence you to life in prison.”

She told Sunthgolam that “the deceased was your friend and partner. He was prepared to assist you. You owed him money which you hadn’t to pay. You chose to take a knife and bore him up and simply closed the door and left him to die”.

Despite the pleading of his attorney, the judge stated that the court cannot take these things lightly.

“For no apparent reason you took the life of another person. Every day one would see stories of violence and the court must send a strong message. You erred when you took matters into your own hands.”

She admonished Sunthgolam that the hardship that has befallen his wife and son is because of his doing.

Justice Barlow began the count at 25 years, but deducted 2 years 11 months for the time the accused has been incarcerated and one year for his good conduct. Thus, he was sentenced to 21 years, one month.