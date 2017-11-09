GFF successfully completes round of ATC games

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) successfully concluded friendly Under-13, 15 and 17 Academy Training Centre (ATC) matches over the weekend at the National Track and Field Facility in Leonora.

The participating ATCs were the Berbice Football Association (BFA), West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) and East Bank Football Association (EBFA). Under-17 games were completed on Saturday followed by the Under-13 and 15 games on Sunday.

Present at the games were GFF Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, WDFA Technical

Development Officer, Orin Ferrier and GFF Executive Member, Keith Ojeer.

In an invited comment, Ojeer stated: “The prime objective behind having different ATCs compete against each other is to increase the number of games the members of the academies participated in. There are a maximum of hours in playing time required for academies to develop. The teams have been training for over six months. We are embarking on a plan for the academies to play each other on a regular basis. The Federation has implemented matches throughout the various associations at the U-15 and 17 levels to increase playing times academies will have. Plans are underway for each association to have a U-13 league to also increase academy playing times.”

The results of the games are as follows:

Under-17 SATURDAY games:

1) WDFA v BFA. 1:0

2) BFA v EBFA. 0:0

3) WDFA v EBFA. 1-1

Under-13 and 15 SUNDAY games:

1) U-13 WDFA 1 v BFA. 3

2) U-15. EBFA 1 v BFA 1

3) U-15 WDFA 0 v BFA 1

4) U-13 BFA 2 v EBFA 0

5) U-15 WDFA 4 v EBFA 4