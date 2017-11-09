Bakewell donates to RHTY&SC Cricket Teams Say No/Say Yes Programme

The efforts of the 10 cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, to get youths in the ancient county of Berbice to Say No to Drugs received a massive boost from Bakery giant Bakewell on Saturday last. The Company donated a much needed outdoor Public Address and Music System to the teams. The complete system worth $100,000 would be used by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for all of its outdoor activities and would assist the Club to cut down on the massive expense account to rent a Music/PA System for its activities which include Cricket tournaments, Christmas Village, Health Fairs, Career Fairs, Day of Sports, Public Lectures and Award Ceremonies among others.

The 10 cricket teams on an annual basis operate one of the largest Say No/Say Yes Campaign in Guyana. The Campaign, which targets 60,000 youths, seek to promote the Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide, Alcohol and Yes to Education, Religion, Sports and Life Messages. Asst Organising Secretary of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, Ravin Kissoonlall stated that every year, the Club used a large amount of its funds to rent a Music/PA System for a minimum of at least 20 outdoor programmes. Kissoonlall stated that at a recent planning session for 2018, it was recommended that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the cricket teams should try to acquire its own Music/PA System. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster then approached long time club sponsor, Bakewell for assistance and approval was granted immediately.

Foster disclosed that the cricket teams in 2018 would be visiting over 40 Villages/Township in Berbice to host Say No/Say Yes Seminars along with coaching sessions for Under-15 cricketers in the area. For 2018, the Club would also be organising a total of 46 outdoor activities that would include cricket tournaments, Day of Sports, Fitness Walk and School Rallies, while a massive movable Children Play Park would be established to move around Berbice as part of the continuing Say No Programme. The Play Park would include Trampoline, swings, slides and numerous children games and would be used to target children in villages where the usage of illegal drugs are high. The long serving Secretary/CEO expressed gratitude to Bakewell and its General Manager Rajin Ganga for their continued assistance to the Club. Bakewell has been sponsoring the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Under-17 and Second Division Teams since 2000 and also co-sponsors numerous other programmes including Annual Magazine, Annual Award Ceremony, Annual Cricket Academy, Cricket Tournament and Sessions, Monthly Post Office Pensioners Programme, Christmas Village, Christmas Charity Programme among others.

The General Manager of Bakewell stated that his Company was committed to a long term relationship with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club as it was very impressed with its work in Berbice and for being an outstanding representative of the Bakewell Brand. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, he stated has never failed Bakewell and he expressed confidence that the relationship would continue to be successful.

The cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS are the King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17, Pepsi Under-19, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21, Bakewell Second Division, Pepsi Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Teams.