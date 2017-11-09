Latest update November 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc backs Stage of Champions 2

Nov 09, 2017 Sports 0

Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc. of Lot C Public Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara has supported the second edition of ‘Stage of Champions” which is set for November 18 at Theatre Guild, Kingston.
Stage of Champions is a bodybuilding competition which also entails men’s physique and bikini segments.
Emily Singh, a representative of Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc who presented the cheque to organiser Videsh Sookram, said her company is happy to support an event of such magnitude and wished the athletes well.
She noted the importance of sponsorship in sports and is looking forward to a successful competition. Sookram expressed gratitude to the company and said the fans can expect lots of excitement during the contest.
Athletes from Guyana, St. Maarten (French and Dutch), Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Suriname, Barbados and Curacao will vie for supremacy in the U-143 lbs, U-154lbs, U-164lbs, U-176lbs and over 177 lbs categories.

