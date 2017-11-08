Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament…Quarter-finals showdown begin tonight

Nov 08, 2017 Sports 0

The $500,000 battle intensifies tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on CARIFESTA Avenue with the first two quarter-final matches in the Turbo Knockout football tournament beginning at 18:30hrs which will determine the last qualifying quarter-finalists.

Santos’ Orin Yarde (left), Grove Hi-tech’s Clive Matthews who will be on show tonight, jostling for possession during their round-of-16 clash on match night 2 at the MOE ground.

Tonight is the fifth match night of the tournament and it pits favourites of the tournament, Police FC against Kuru Kururu Warriors of the East Bank of Demerara in the first match. Police FC, the champions of the last Petra organized competition, decimated Eagles FC 6-0 in their round-of-16 encounter and will be looking to assert their dominance over the Warriors that had a simple 2-0 victory over Uitvlugt in their previous knockout game.
The feature game of the night will between Pele FC, which qualified for the quarter-finals on the initial match night after overcoming a one-goal deficit to defeat Northern Rangers 2-1, and Grove Hi-Tech that capitalized on the poor work by Santos FC goalkeeper in their previous match that they won 5-3. This feature game is expected to be fast paced with the quick legs of each side’s forward men but Hi-tech will hold a slight defensive advantage with their more physically back four.
The other teams that will contest the following two quarterfinals are Pouderoyen, Silver Shattas, Mahaica Determinators and Camptown.
The tournament’s runners up will receive $250,000, third place $125,000, while 4th finishers will pocket $75,000.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for top-of-the table clash

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for...

Nov 08, 2017

Jaguars face-off with Hurricanes tomorrow By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Vnet Communications  In what promises to be the match of the round, three times defending Champions and...
Read More
Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Nov 08, 2017

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball Tournament

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball...

Nov 08, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town Zone…Registration closes in nine days

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town...

Nov 08, 2017

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win; GCC trounce GYO

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win;...

Nov 08, 2017

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament…Quarter-finals showdown begin tonight

Turbo Knockout Football...

Nov 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]