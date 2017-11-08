Turbo Knockout Football Tournament…Quarter-finals showdown begin tonight

Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
The $500,000 battle intensifies tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on CARIFESTA Avenue with the first two quarter-final matches in the Turbo Knockout football tournament beginning at 18:30hrs which will determine the last qualifying quarter-finalists.
Tonight is the fifth match night of the tournament and it pits favourites of the tournament, Police FC against Kuru Kururu Warriors of the East Bank of Demerara in the first match. Police FC, the champions of the last Petra organized competition, decimated Eagles FC 6-0 in their round-of-16 encounter and will be looking to assert their dominance over the Warriors that had a simple 2-0 victory over Uitvlugt in their previous knockout game.
The feature game of the night will between Pele FC, which qualified for the quarter-finals on the initial match night after overcoming a one-goal deficit to defeat Northern Rangers 2-1, and Grove Hi-Tech that capitalized on the poor work by Santos FC goalkeeper in their previous match that they won 5-3. This feature game is expected to be fast paced with the quick legs of each side’s forward men but Hi-tech will hold a slight defensive advantage with their more physically back four.
The other teams that will contest the following two quarterfinals are Pouderoyen, Silver Shattas, Mahaica Determinators and Camptown.
The tournament’s runners up will receive $250,000, third place $125,000, while 4th finishers will pocket $75,000.
