SURF laundry detergent hits the market

Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
Surf laundry detergent is offering the best fragrance experience to its users, promoters said at its launch on Saturday.
Massy Trading launched the new laundry detergent called SURF.
According to Troy Beharry, Director, “Surf burst of fragrance is irresistible, cleans great and very affordable. We at Massy Trading are very happy to add Surf laundry detergent, manufactured by Unilever, to our homecare portfolio. Consumers can be assured of its great fragrance, cleaning powers and good value once they try Surf”.
Surf laundry detergent comes in two variants, Sun fresh and Rose fresh. It is available at leading supermarkets and stores. “Surf will brighten up your day since it has the best fragrance. For such an affordable price, consumers will definitely have a wonderful approach to laundry,” Beharry said.
The launch event at Bounty Water Street Supermarket was filled with excitement. There was music, face painting, free samples and free gifts for anyone who purchased the Surf laundry detergent.
