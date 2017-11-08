Remand prisoner threatens to kill reporters

Three men, including a 19-year-old, were yesterday remanded to prison for robbery under arms. The men appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore. The Prosecution was headed by Inspector Godfrey Playter.

Peter Baker, 19; Leroy Guevara aka ‘Trini’, 22, and Aubry Grant, 28, stood before Moore as the charge was read. They were unrepresented.

It stated that on Sunday October 22, last, at Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, in the company of others and armed with guns, robbed Pulwantie Singh of a J2 Samsung cell phone, one gold finger ring and one pair of gold earrings.

The men, on the said night, also robbed Roopchand Parmanand of $30,000.

The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that guns were used in the robbery. Prosecutor Playter also stated that other charges are expected to be brought before the three accused for another robbery. Bail was subsequently refused by the Magistrate.

Upon exiting the court Aubry Grant attempted to hurl a piece of pipe at one of the reporters while threatening to “juk yuh up when i come out”.

He also threatened to “done yuh out with ma machine guns dem” if he is ever released from prison. Ranks were forced to tighten security as they whisked him and his two accomplices away to the New Amsterdam Prison.