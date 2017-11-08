Pensioners get new waiting and toilet facilities at Reliance Post Office

Pensioners using the Reliance Post Office in East Canje each month to collect their pensions will now have some relief. They will no longer have to wait in the sun or rain or in a dilapidated bus shed across the road. When they need to relieve themselves, they no longer have to run by a lamp post or by the grass corner or by neighbours who would allow them to use their toilet or bathroom facilities.

Through the kind courtesy of the East Canje Humanitarian Organisation (ECHO) a brand new shed with seating accommodation and toilet facilities has been constructed in the compound of the Post Office.

The facility was built with funds garnered from members of the community. ECHO which has only women in its membership is a Non-Governmental, non-political Organisation with headquarters in the lower East Canje area. It is involved in a number of humanitarian ventures directed at the elderly, children and the less fortunate.

They acquire most of their funds through donation.

After noticing the struggles of pensioners and those receiving Public Assistance whenever they visit the Post Office to collect whatever is due to them, the members decided that they should do something to help. A number of ideas were floated about and they decided to help in a big way.

The members decided that building a shed was not enough since the pensioners at times have to endure long wait for their money which is sometimes late. They reckoned that the elderly citizens, some of whom would have contributed during their days would need to relieve themselves.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Attorney-at- Law and Member of Parliament, Charrandass Persaud, was a pleased man. He congratulated the group for an excellent project and a job well done. The work that the group has been doing over the years has been exemplary. He urged others to take a page out of the ECHO book.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, also congratulated the group for bringing off such a significant project in less than a month. He highlighted the significance of the project and mentioned that not only pensioners will use the facilities, but members of the community at large, since almost everyone uses the Post Office.

Armogan urged all to care the facilities, since not many persons will go out of their way to assist others especially the elderly. He told the members of the group “You are an example for others to follow”.

Regional Controller of the Post Office in Berbice, Balkarran Kissoon, also spoke of the significance of the project. He highlighted the many challenges faced by the Post Office in transporting money, and stated that the construction of the facilities is an excellent idea.

Also speaking were representatives of Guyfuse and Guywid, Indira Yacoob; Post Master of The Reliance Post Office Derick Bristol; founder and leader of ECHO, Kawalpattie Dayaram; overseas donor Mr. Beharry and leader of ECHO, Mrs Brasche .

The ribbon was cut by 97 year old pensioner, Harold Bissoo.