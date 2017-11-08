Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NY President’s XI and Savage Masters collide tonight at DCC

Nov 08, 2017 Sports 0

New York President’s XI and Savage Masters will clash tonight in a specially organised T20 softball fixture at Demerara Cricket Club from 18:30hrs.

NY President’s XI skipper Mike Balkarran
with organiser Barbara Balkarran.

The NY President’s XI will be led by Mike Balkarran and includes Mohamed Rafeek, Rudy Rogrigues and Richard Persaud while Savage Masters will be captained by Vickey Ramsaywack and contains Nadir Baksh, Lakeram Barlow and Randolph Perreira. The NY President’s XI participated in the recently concluded Guyana Softball Cup 7.
Teams; NY President’s XI; Mike Balkarran (Capt.), Mohamed Rafeek, Richard Persaud, Talesh Ramotar, Rudy Rodrigues, Dharamdeo Mohabir, Rudy Myers, Mark Bobb, Mikey Ifill, Doodie Ramdeen, Joseph Pitamber and Rasheed Williams.
Savage Masters; Vickey Ramsaywack (Capt.), Nadir Baksh, Lakeram Barlow, Kennard Luke, Herbie Gentle, Randolph Perreira, Navindra Pooran, Roshan Ally, Anil Rambarran, A. Yusuf and Troy Ramsaywack.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for top-of-the table clash

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for...

Nov 08, 2017

Jaguars face-off with Hurricanes tomorrow By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Vnet Communications  In what promises to be the match of the round, three times defending Champions and...
Read More
Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Nov 08, 2017

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball Tournament

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball...

Nov 08, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town Zone…Registration closes in nine days

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town...

Nov 08, 2017

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win; GCC trounce GYO

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win;...

Nov 08, 2017

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament…Quarter-finals showdown begin tonight

Turbo Knockout Football...

Nov 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]