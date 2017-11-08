NY President’s XI and Savage Masters collide tonight at DCC

Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
New York President’s XI and Savage Masters will clash tonight in a specially organised T20 softball fixture at Demerara Cricket Club from 18:30hrs.
The NY President’s XI will be led by Mike Balkarran and includes Mohamed Rafeek, Rudy Rogrigues and Richard Persaud while Savage Masters will be captained by Vickey Ramsaywack and contains Nadir Baksh, Lakeram Barlow and Randolph Perreira. The NY President’s XI participated in the recently concluded Guyana Softball Cup 7.
Teams; NY President’s XI; Mike Balkarran (Capt.), Mohamed Rafeek, Richard Persaud, Talesh Ramotar, Rudy Rodrigues, Dharamdeo Mohabir, Rudy Myers, Mark Bobb, Mikey Ifill, Doodie Ramdeen, Joseph Pitamber and Rasheed Williams.
Savage Masters; Vickey Ramsaywack (Capt.), Nadir Baksh, Lakeram Barlow, Kennard Luke, Herbie Gentle, Randolph Perreira, Navindra Pooran, Roshan Ally, Anil Rambarran, A. Yusuf and Troy Ramsaywack.
