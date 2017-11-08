Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win; GCC trounce GYO

An attacking century by Saheed Mohamed handed Everest CC a 198-run victory over Ace Warriors, while Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) defeated Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 246 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society Ltd second division 40-over tournament continued last weekend.

On Sunday at GYO, Everest CC took first strike and posted 368-8. Saheed Mohamed clobbered 20 fours and four sixes in a robust 116, while Rishi Hiralall stroked 90 with 13 fours and three sixes and Riyad Sattaur 74 inclusive of 12 fours.

Afzal Gafoor captured 3-83, Roger Aaron 2-66 and Linden Cox 2-73.

Ace Warriors responded with 170 all out. Aaron got 46 (6×4, 1×6) and Devendra Lall 39 (6×4). Javed Rasheed bagged 4-14, Mohamed 2-19 and Khemraj Ramdeen 2-49.

On Saturday at the said venue, GCC batted first and scored 337-5 in a game which was reduced to 35 overs.

Khemraj Jaikarran struck eight fours and two sixes in a top score of 87, while Martin Pestano Bell slammed 72 with eight fours and two sixes, Gavin Singh made 49, Joshua Wade 46 not out, Ronaldo Alimohamed 31 and Marlon Persaud 26.

Darshan Persaud picked up three wickets. Gandhi Youth Organisation were bowled out for 91 in reply. Persaud made 31 and Surendra Hiralall 26; Devon Lord grabbed 4-27 and Chetram Persaud 3-4.