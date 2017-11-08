Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win; GCC trounce GYO

Nov 08, 2017 Sports 0

An attacking century by Saheed Mohamed handed Everest CC a 198-run victory over Ace Warriors, while Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) defeated Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 246 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society Ltd second division 40-over tournament continued last weekend.
On Sunday at GYO, Everest CC took first strike and posted 368-8. Saheed Mohamed clobbered 20 fours and four sixes in a robust 116, while Rishi Hiralall stroked 90 with 13 fours and three sixes and Riyad Sattaur 74 inclusive of 12 fours.
Afzal Gafoor captured 3-83, Roger Aaron 2-66 and Linden Cox 2-73.
Ace Warriors responded with 170 all out. Aaron got 46 (6×4, 1×6) and Devendra Lall 39 (6×4). Javed Rasheed bagged 4-14, Mohamed 2-19 and Khemraj Ramdeen 2-49.
On Saturday at the said venue, GCC batted first and scored 337-5 in a game which was reduced to 35 overs.
Khemraj Jaikarran struck eight fours and two sixes in a top score of 87, while Martin Pestano Bell slammed 72 with eight fours and two sixes, Gavin Singh made 49, Joshua Wade 46 not out, Ronaldo Alimohamed 31 and Marlon Persaud 26.
Darshan Persaud picked up three wickets. Gandhi Youth Organisation were bowled out for 91 in reply. Persaud made 31 and Surendra Hiralall 26; Devon Lord grabbed 4-27 and Chetram Persaud 3-4.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for top-of-the table clash

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for...

Nov 08, 2017

Jaguars face-off with Hurricanes tomorrow By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Vnet Communications  In what promises to be the match of the round, three times defending Champions and...
Read More
Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Nov 08, 2017

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball Tournament

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball...

Nov 08, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town Zone…Registration closes in nine days

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town...

Nov 08, 2017

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win; GCC trounce GYO

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win;...

Nov 08, 2017

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament…Quarter-finals showdown begin tonight

Turbo Knockout Football...

Nov 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]