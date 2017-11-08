Kitty resident charged for killing pedestrian in hit and run

A 26-year-old Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown resident was on Monday released on $500,000 bail, after denying a causing death by dangerous driving charge.

Jason Dorset appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against him alleges that on July 30, at Craig, East Bank Demerara, he rode motorcycle CH 532, in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Francis Persaud.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that Dorset has pending matters before the court in relation to traffic offences.

Kaieteur News understands that Dorset was detained by the police shortly after the hit and run.

Persaud, who was a cook, formerly resided at Craig Village, East Bank Demerara. Police said that Persaud was crossing the road from east to west, when he was struck down by a motorcycle.

The rider then fled the scene. The elderly man was pronounced dead at the Daimond Diagnostic Hospital.

Reports indicate that Dorset was arrested with minor injuries about the body said to be consistent with that of a vehicular accident.