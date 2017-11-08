Jealous policeman shoots female colleague, kills self

Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
A love-struck policeman shot his female colleague four times before shooting himself in the head at the La Grange Police Station shortly after 20.00 hrs last night.
The policeman, identified only as Police Constable 22834 Cockfield, shot Police Constable Fraser during an argument. She was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where staff were making every effort to save her life.
Kaieteur News understands that Cockfield and Fraser were at the station, when an argument erupted over another man with whom Fraser was allegedly having a relationship.
Constable Cockfield, who recently graduated from the Felix Austin Police Training School, then drew his service revolver and shot Fraser several times before turning the weapon on himself.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, while Fraser was listed as critical. Efforts were being made to transfer her to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
