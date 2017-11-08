Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jealous policeman shoots female colleague, kills self

Nov 08, 2017 News 0

A love-struck policeman shot his female colleague four times before shooting himself in the head at the La Grange Police Station shortly after 20.00 hrs last night.

Police Constable 22834 Cockfield
(Courtesy of Newsroom)

The policeman, identified only as Police Constable 22834 Cockfield, shot Police Constable Fraser during an argument. She was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where staff were making every effort to save her life.
Kaieteur News understands that Cockfield and Fraser were at the station, when an argument erupted over another man with whom Fraser was allegedly having a relationship.
Constable Cockfield, who recently graduated from the Felix Austin Police Training School, then drew his service revolver and shot Fraser several times before turning the weapon on himself.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, while Fraser was listed as critical. Efforts were being made to transfer her to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

More in this category

Sports

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures Ariel Speedboat retain Open title

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures ...

Nov 07, 2017

Floodlights successfully defend Masters Crown By Zaheer Mohamed History was created Sunday night when the seventh edition of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup...
Read More
Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery Barbados Coaches visit

Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery...

Nov 07, 2017

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships… Stepping stone for future of Cycling – GCF President & Team Manager

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling...

Nov 07, 2017

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud end 6th and 8th of 27 shooters

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud...

Nov 07, 2017

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu all-round heroics hands Regal All stars title

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu...

Nov 07, 2017

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana Men and Women win first round games

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana...

Nov 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]