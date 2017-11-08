Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana female hockey team drew 0-0 against Puerto Rico in their second encounter of the Caribbean and Central America (CAC) games qualifier being held at the Mona UWI campus in Jamaica. The game being played in the blistering Jamaican sun at midday, started off a bit shaky for the South Americans as their deep defenders and midfielders created several unforced errors.
Puerto Rico seemed the more threatening team in these opening minutes but good recovery defending by Guyana, and especially defensive stalwart Ulrica Sutherland, kept the Puerto Ricans from testing Guyana’s goalkeeper Briawna Gordon in goal.
With the scores remaining tied at the half, both teams had enjoyed their share of possession with Guyana opting for short build-ups, while Puerto Rico went for the direct long passes into the Guyana defensive area. The second half saw a continuation of an even battle, although the needle edged ever so slightly in Guyana’s favour.
Gabriella Xavier was the closest to scoring in the match but missed her shot just a few feet away from the goal line. Xavier had a productive game for Guyana otherwise, as did Marzana Fiedtkou, Maria Munroe and Marisha Fernandes.
The final 0-0 tie sees Guyana into second position in the pool behind hosts Jamaica with three matches remaining. Guyana women will face Jamaica today at 13:30hrs (Guyana time), while the men will clash with Guatemala at 15:30hrs.
Nov 08, 2017Jaguars face-off with Hurricanes tomorrow By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Vnet Communications In what promises to be the match of the round, three times defending Champions and...
Nov 08, 2017
Nov 08, 2017
Nov 08, 2017
Nov 08, 2017
Nov 08, 2017
I walk my dog on the Eve Leary/ Camp Road beach every morning, and each day, without exception. When I reach a certain section,... more
The AFC is being put to clean up the mess that is being made by the APNU. And the AFC seems all too comfortable... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean small states should be readying themselves for a major joint push to make the 23rd session Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]