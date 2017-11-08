Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

The Guyana female hockey team drew 0-0 against Puerto Rico in their second encounter of the Caribbean and Central America (CAC) games qualifier being held at the Mona UWI campus in Jamaica. The game being played in the blistering Jamaican sun at midday, started off a bit shaky for the South Americans as their deep defenders and midfielders created several unforced errors.

Puerto Rico seemed the more threatening team in these opening minutes but good recovery defending by Guyana, and especially defensive stalwart Ulrica Sutherland, kept the Puerto Ricans from testing Guyana’s goalkeeper Briawna Gordon in goal.

With the scores remaining tied at the half, both teams had enjoyed their share of possession with Guyana opting for short build-ups, while Puerto Rico went for the direct long passes into the Guyana defensive area. The second half saw a continuation of an even battle, although the needle edged ever so slightly in Guyana’s favour.

Gabriella Xavier was the closest to scoring in the match but missed her shot just a few feet away from the goal line. Xavier had a productive game for Guyana otherwise, as did Marzana Fiedtkou, Maria Munroe and Marisha Fernandes.

The final 0-0 tie sees Guyana into second position in the pool behind hosts Jamaica with three matches remaining. Guyana women will face Jamaica today at 13:30hrs (Guyana time), while the men will clash with Guatemala at 15:30hrs.