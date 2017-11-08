Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Nov 08, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana female hockey team drew 0-0 against Puerto Rico in their second encounter of the Caribbean and Central America (CAC) games qualifier being held at the Mona UWI campus in Jamaica. The game being played in the blistering Jamaican sun at midday, started off a bit shaky for the South Americans as their deep defenders and midfielders created several unforced errors.

The Guyanese ladies team pose for a photo before their encounter with Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico seemed the more threatening team in these opening minutes but good recovery defending by Guyana, and especially defensive stalwart Ulrica Sutherland, kept the Puerto Ricans from testing Guyana’s goalkeeper Briawna Gordon in goal.
With the scores remaining tied at the half, both teams had enjoyed their share of possession with Guyana opting for short build-ups, while Puerto Rico went for the direct long passes into the Guyana defensive area. The second half saw a continuation of an even battle, although the needle edged ever so slightly in Guyana’s favour.
Gabriella Xavier was the closest to scoring in the match but missed her shot just a few feet away from the goal line. Xavier had a productive game for Guyana otherwise, as did Marzana Fiedtkou, Maria Munroe and Marisha Fernandes.
The final 0-0 tie sees Guyana into second position in the pool behind hosts Jamaica with three matches remaining. Guyana women will face Jamaica today at 13:30hrs (Guyana time), while the men will clash with Guatemala at 15:30hrs.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for top-of-the table clash

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Chanderpaul is back for...

Nov 08, 2017

Jaguars face-off with Hurricanes tomorrow By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Vnet Communications  In what promises to be the match of the round, three times defending Champions and...
Read More
Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Hockey ladies draw with Puerto Rico

Nov 08, 2017

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball Tournament

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball...

Nov 08, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town Zone…Registration closes in nine days

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town...

Nov 08, 2017

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win; GCC trounce GYO

Mohamed’s century hands Everest CC huge win;...

Nov 08, 2017

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament…Quarter-finals showdown begin tonight

Turbo Knockout Football...

Nov 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]