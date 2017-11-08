Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball Tournament

Males crowned champions, females are runners-up

The Guyana males and females U20 Volleyball teams under the skillfully guidance of Manager/Coach Levi Nedd, who was ably assisted by female coach Errol Chase, did their country proud at the recently held Inter-Guiana tournament. The tournament, which was played in French Guiana (Cayenne), saw both Guyana teams performing exceptionally well.

The males defied the odds to take top honours in the tournament while the females ended in the runner up spot. The male category saw the three teams participating with Guyana locking horns with the French Guiana U20 and senior team.

After beating both teams in a round robin, the Guyana males went on to play the runners-up French Guiana team who drew first blood winning the first set 25 to 16. After which the Guyana males settled in nicely and hammered their opponents 25 – 19, 15 – 10 for a 2-1 win.

The Guyana players were outstanding and walked away with most of the individual awards. The lanky Ronaldo Bobb was the best blocker on show; Andy Rohoman received the prize for being the best attacker. Diamyon Al-Ahmad got his award as the best defender, Renaldo Griffith the best setter. The versatile Samuel Fraser walked away with the MVP award he was also the best receiver on show.

The females were unfortunate not to win in their category. With both Nedd and Chase urging their charges on the Guyanese Girls, surprise package as they rose to the occasion. According to Nedd after several years, the females were exceptional as the first won a four team round robin encounter and advanced to the finals against National French Guiana National female team. In the finals they put up a spirited fight but eventually lost 2-0 to the bigger and more experience women of the French Guiana national team with the scores being 25 – 16, 25-21. Among the Guyanese girls Cherry- Anne Fraser received the best blocker award, while Kelshine Griffith was adjudged the best defender on show.

At the presentation ceremony the males were awarded the first prize trophy and gold medals, while the females received the second place trophy and silver medals in their respective categories.

According to Nedd, the GVF would like to say special thanks to the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Spready’s Bakery among others for their support. (Samuel Whyte)