Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town Zone…Registration closes in nine days

– qualifiers commence Nov.17

Organisers of the 7th Edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone is reminding all interested teams that the deadline for registration is November 16, one day before the quest to select 16 teams to join the automatic qualifiers commences.

According to Three Peat Promotions, the group retained to co-ordinate the Zone, 16 teams have already automatically qualified to play in the competition, but 16 more teams will have to qualify to join them and this segment of the event will be conducted, at the Meadow Brook Playfield situated east of Mandela Avenue, the street immediately south of the National Gymnasium.

Interest has been growing in the local street futsal phenomenon and more and more teams have been inquiring about the tournament with this year’s event promising to provide the largest turnout of teams seeking to make the main draw.

Already teams have intensified preparations ahead of the November 22 start and Banks DIH under its Guinness brand has undertaken to make the tournament more exciting and colourful from kick-off.

The teams will be colourfully decked out, while the playing balls will also have a touch of flush on them as well.

Brand Manager Lee Baptiste, who has spearheaded the competition for a number of years, said it was their wish to add some new innovations to this year’s competition and bringing a fresh outlook to the exciting atmosphere in the case of colour uniforms and balls in addition to offering some goodwill to communities were among those novelties.

“We are certainly bringing a fresh outlook to this year’s competition and fans could expect the atmosphere to be exciting and electric every night.” Baptiste said.

Meanwhile, the other confirmed playing dates are: November 23rd, 25th, 30th, December 2nd, 7th, 9th, and 14th with the grand final scheduled for Saturday 16th.

The venues identified to host are Demerara Park, National Cultural Centre Tarmac, Burnham Basketball Court, Albouystown Tarmac and the East Ruimveldt Tarmac.

Winner of the overall event will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Forms can be uplifted from Banks DIH Limited ‘Caesars Place’ Dur’ban Street location or Referee Coordinator Wayne Griffith on 697-7777 or Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch on tele: 688-1776 or Duncan Saul at Stabroek News.