GTT gives retired cop $1M reasons to smile for Christmas

When his wife Janice asked him to purchase tickets for them to go to the Chronixx show, it was not in his wildest dreams that that single act would make him a millionaire. But such is the story of 56-year-old retired policeman, Maynard Carmichael, who was made the first millionaire at the launch of GTT’s $1,000,000 Smiles Christmas Campaign.

The launch which was held at the Stabroek Market Square on Monday November 6, was attended by hundreds of persons all vying for a chance to win the first million. The process for a chance to win was quite simple, GTT customers had to electronically Top Up $1,000 or more in a single transaction, or purchase a ticket for the Chronixx show slated for November 18.

It was the purchase of the Chronixx ticket which allowed Carmichael into the draw, since with every ticket purchase for $3,000, $1,000 of that amount is given in Top Up to the purchaser.

Carmichael credits his wife for his good fortune since it was she who repeatedly insisted that he buy her a ticket to attend the Chronixx show on November 18. He said he was reluctant to buy the ticket since he is not a reggae fan but eventually gave in after he heard of the GTT promotion.

He purchased his ticket from the GTT mobile team while he was at his usual liming spot in the Stabroek Market Square.

The father of five said that when the phone rang the first two times to give him the good news, he did not hear the ring since he was busy talking with a friend. It was the third call which he answered when he realized that he was the lucky one.

He said from that moment his excitement could not be contained when he realized that he had won the $1million. “I jumped off my car and ran towards the stage and jumped on it,” said Carmichael.

He said that his 13-plus years of loyalty to the GTT network continues to pay off as he gets the best value for his money on a daily basis. Now the company has made him a millionaire.

He jokingly said that his wife has since made her claim to the money since she said she was the one who encouraged him to buy the Chronixx ticket.

He has, moreover, given his assurance to his wife and will give donations to the Number 28 Village Anglican Church and the Prospect Assembly of God Church. He will also select and feed needy children.

Carmichael retired from the Guyana Police Force last year September after serving for 34 years.

The GTT promotion continues in communities across Guyana where customers will be given even more options to enter for a chance to smile as they win millions.

To enter, customers must electronically Top Up $1,000 or more in a single transaction, purchase a ticket for the Chronixx show, purchase a data plan valued at $1,000 or more, pay any GTT bill in full and on time, purchase any GTT handset valued $1,000 or more, sign up for Blaze and pay the first month’s rental or upgrade their existing Blaze plans.

The campaign makes its way to Better Hope, East Coast Demerara on November 11, Linden on November 17, Bartica on November 24, Essequibo on December 1, Berbice on December 15 and return to Georgetown for the Grand Draw on December 18, where four winners will be selected for $1million each.