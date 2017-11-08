Fire destroys Springlands boutique

A businessman and his family are counting their losses after nearly $52 Million went up in flames in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Raj Ramdass, proprietor of ‘Indulge Boutique’ at Number 78 Village, Upper Corentyne, said he was at home sleeping when he received the call.

“My neighbours dem call and told me the building on fire, so I went there. Half an hour later the fire service came but when they come they had no water. Then they took another couple well minutes to get water but by that time the whole building in fire,” Ramdass said.

He explained that the bottom flat houses a clothing boutique whilst the top half was vacant. According to him, sugar workers who were on the road at that hour saw the electrical wire from a GPL pole on the public sparking.

“Some cane cutters were on the road. They said that the wire snap and start to spark and the fire run from the wire to the building and when they (fire service) check the main switch it was completely burnt.”

Ramdass stated that losing his business is a big blow since it is the main store. He also has two other branches, located in the Skeldon Market and another not far away from the one that was burnt.