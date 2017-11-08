Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire destroys Springlands boutique

Nov 08, 2017 News 0

 

A businessman and his family are counting their losses after nearly $52 Million went up in flames in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Raj Ramdass, proprietor of ‘Indulge Boutique’ at Number 78 Village, Upper Corentyne, said he was at home sleeping when he received the call.
“My neighbours dem call and told me the building on fire, so I went there. Half an hour later the fire service came but when they come they had no water. Then they took another couple well minutes to get water but by that time the whole building in fire,” Ramdass said.

The remains of the boutique.

Businessman, Raj Ramdass

He explained that the bottom flat houses a clothing boutique whilst the top half was vacant. According to him, sugar workers who were on the road at that hour saw the electrical wire from a GPL pole on the public sparking.
“Some cane cutters were on the road. They said that the wire snap and start to spark and the fire run from the wire to the building and when they (fire service) check the main switch it was completely burnt.”
Ramdass stated that losing his business is a big blow since it is the main store. He also has two other branches, located in the Skeldon Market and another not far away from the one that was burnt.

 

More in this category

Sports

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures Ariel Speedboat retain Open title

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures ...

Nov 07, 2017

Floodlights successfully defend Masters Crown By Zaheer Mohamed History was created Sunday night when the seventh edition of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup...
Read More
Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery Barbados Coaches visit

Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery...

Nov 07, 2017

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships… Stepping stone for future of Cycling – GCF President & Team Manager

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling...

Nov 07, 2017

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud end 6th and 8th of 27 shooters

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud...

Nov 07, 2017

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu all-round heroics hands Regal All stars title

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu...

Nov 07, 2017

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana Men and Women win first round games

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana...

Nov 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]