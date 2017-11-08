Drug addict rapes school teacher, released on bail

A 24-year-old teacher of Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice is scared for her life after the man who raped her has been released from police custody on station bail.

The traumatized young educator told reporters that on Friday, just after midnight she was fast asleep with her five-year-old son when she awoke to an individual choking her.

She disclosed that the individual who is a known drug addict (‘junkie’) around the village demanded that she remove her clothing. “I had my phone light on the bed and I cut it off but then I felt a knife at my throat.

“I didn’t say anything to him; I just started to cry. He gave me two slaps and then he took off my clothes and raped me”.

The ordeal, she said, was a horrifying experience for her. The woman stated that the accused kept looking at her 5-year-old on the bed and so she complied in fear of him turning his attention to her toddler who was fast asleep.

She explained that the assault took place in the upper flat of their two-storied home. “After he finish he went downstairs so I thought he gone for some kind of weapon or something so I was looking for my phone and then I thought he took it.” According to her, her husband was not at home at the time of the assault. “He was in the backdam so after (the rapist left) I found a phone and I call me husband in the backdam and he come”.

The husband of the victim told reporters that the accused was imbibing in the backdam when he arrived there sometime around 19:00 hrs.

“He bin drinking with some other men up until 11:00 and then he leff and go away”.

It was reportedly between the time the accused left the back-dam and 1:00 AM that he committed the act.

The victim disclosed that prior to the incident the individual would be seen at a bus shed located near the school she teaches but confirmed that he never attempted to say anything to her since her husband was always with her.

It was also revealed that the attacker is a relative. A medical examination confirmed the rape.

After the incident residents gathered with the victim’s family to search for the accused who was later arrested. He was reportedly released on station bail after the 72 hours had expired.

The matter was first reported at the Mibicuri Police Station and later transferred to the Whim Police Station.

The victim and her relatives together with the support of residents, after not getting the satisfaction they need, visited the office of the Prime Minister and spoke with the PM rep Mr. Gobin Harbhajan.

He advised them to speak with the Commander of B Division, Lindon Alves who confirmed that the suspect was indeed released on bail since the time had passed to keep him incarcerated.

He also stated that the investigation into the matter is currently active.