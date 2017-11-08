Do suh nah like suh

People always see things different when dem change position. Of course if you stand up in front a mirror, you left hand does look like if is you right hand. In truth, that is wha does confuse people,

But dem boys ain’t talking bout petty things like that, Dem talking bout things that people see as right one day and then de next day dem change dem mouth.

Everybody jump up and talk bout de fish vendor behavior wha tek place inside de Parliament. Dem see Jagdeo wid he placard and dem hear de noise wha he kavakamites mek.

That was a historical moment. Dem boys now realize that some people does mek history fuh de wrang reason. And dem boys realize that wha Jagdeo doing now and getting away wid, he never tolerate from anybody.

Moses try to tek out a placard inside de parliament just de other day and Speaker Ralph holler pun him so hard that Moses mess heself. And that happen when Donald was not even in de Parliament.

This time Soulja Bai deh inside de building and he was talking. Jagdeo and he kavakamites didn’t care dem wave dem placard and mek nuff noise.

Donald was president again when Sityra Gyal stop Soulja Bai people from heckling in de Parliament. She even tell de Speaker that he, Ralph, did seh that nobody should heckle like that.

Dem boys seh de whole Opposition limping because dem foot hurting. Dem put de shoes pun de odda foot and it tight.

In reality, is a case of do suh nah like suh. Is not only de shoes tight; Some of dem got constipation. When people in power dem does eat and drink everything nice. Dem does get diarrhea. When dem elections done in 2015 de freeness done. Dem wasn’t eating so fancy although dem did thief.

Dem is people who like storing money in case dem get sick suh dem don’t think about food. That is why dem behind get tight. That is why dem want to get back in power.

Talk half and don’t get two-face.