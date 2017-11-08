Charity main road in terrible state

— say residents

The rapid deterioration of the Charity Public road has left many residents, to yet again question the efficiency and interest of the higher authorities. The matter which recently surfaced on Social Media in a post by Mr. Deleep Singh, managed to attract the attention of most residents, including Administrative officials.

Singh who happens to be President of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce [ECC], noted that “the matter was brought to the attention of the Regional Administration multiple times.”

Kaieteur News understands that the Charity main road has been in a deplorable state for quite some time.

To date, the Charity main road is filled with huge potholes, which in turn transitions to huge pools of water during the rainy weather. The deplorable road, has reportedly contributed to increase cost in vehicle maintenance.

Many residents have since made bitter comments of changing bumpers, bent rims and other essential vehicle parts. Many have pointed their fingers at the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region Two, for this alleged act of neglect.

Regional officials confirmed however, that “all maintenance and upgrading of the ‘main road,’ remains the responsibility of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.” The Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region Two has already played its part in making calls on the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

Minister Patterson was urged by the Regional Administration, to pay urgent attention to the upgrading of the Essequibo Coast Public Road; all in the interest of enhancing road safety.

In an email to Minister Patterson, the Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, also highlighted the rapid deterioration of the main road between Somerset and Charity.

The email by Mr. Ramdatt added, “Road users are affected by huge potholes, sinking of the approaches of bridges, excessive vegetation along the road shoulders and malfunctioning street lights.”

Mr. Ramdatt said that the RDC is disappointed that requests made to the Minister of Public Infrastructure to have these important matters addressed, remain unanswered.

Having recognized that the region has high rates of road accidents, an initiative was taken by the Regional Chairman to establish a Road Safety Committee; a committee recently formed and comprised of key stakeholders.

In an effort to achieve transparency and accountability, the Regional Chairman believes that Ministry of Public Infrastructure ought to closely engage the RDC. As the Ministry utilizes public funds to implement projects within the region, sharing of Bills of Quantities and related details on contracts is key to transparency.

Mr. Ramdatt said that the RDC remains committed, and openly pledges its cooperation to partner with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to act in the best interest of the residents.

(By Romario Blair)