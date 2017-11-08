Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Charity main road in terrible state

Nov 08, 2017 News 0

— say residents

The rapid deterioration of the Charity Public road has left many residents, to yet again question the efficiency and interest of the higher authorities. The matter which recently surfaced on Social Media in a post by Mr. Deleep Singh, managed to attract the attention of most residents, including Administrative officials.
Singh who happens to be President of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce [ECC], noted that “the matter was brought to the attention of the Regional Administration multiple times.”
Kaieteur News understands that the Charity main road has been in a deplorable state for quite some time.
To date, the Charity main road is filled with huge potholes, which in turn transitions to huge pools of water during the rainy weather. The deplorable road, has reportedly contributed to increase cost in vehicle maintenance.
Many residents have since made bitter comments of changing bumpers, bent rims and other essential vehicle parts. Many have pointed their fingers at the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region Two, for this alleged act of neglect.
Regional officials confirmed however, that “all maintenance and upgrading of the ‘main road,’ remains the responsibility of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.” The Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region Two has already played its part in making calls on the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.
Minister Patterson was urged by the Regional Administration, to pay urgent attention to the upgrading of the Essequibo Coast Public Road; all in the interest of enhancing road safety.
In an email to Minister Patterson, the Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, also highlighted the rapid deterioration of the main road between Somerset and Charity.

The condition of the Charity, Region Two, main road.

The email by Mr. Ramdatt added, “Road users are affected by huge potholes, sinking of the approaches of bridges, excessive vegetation along the road shoulders and malfunctioning street lights.”
Mr. Ramdatt said that the RDC is disappointed that requests made to the Minister of Public Infrastructure to have these important matters addressed, remain unanswered.
Having recognized that the region has high rates of road accidents, an initiative was taken by the Regional Chairman to establish a Road Safety Committee; a committee recently formed and comprised of key stakeholders.
In an effort to achieve transparency and accountability, the Regional Chairman believes that Ministry of Public Infrastructure ought to closely engage the RDC. As the Ministry utilizes public funds to implement projects within the region, sharing of Bills of Quantities and related details on contracts is key to transparency.
Mr. Ramdatt said that the RDC remains committed, and openly pledges its cooperation to partner with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to act in the best interest of the residents.
(By Romario Blair)

More in this category

Sports

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures Ariel Speedboat retain Open title

GFSCA Guyana Cup 7… Harold’s last over heroics ensures ...

Nov 07, 2017

Floodlights successfully defend Masters Crown By Zaheer Mohamed History was created Sunday night when the seventh edition of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup...
Read More
Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery Barbados Coaches visit

Archery Guyana benefits from World Archery...

Nov 07, 2017

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships… Stepping stone for future of Cycling – GCF President & Team Manager

Caribbean Junior Road Cycling...

Nov 07, 2017

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud end 6th and 8th of 27 shooters

CSF Championships… Braithwaite and Persaud...

Nov 07, 2017

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu all-round heroics hands Regal All stars title

SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu...

Nov 07, 2017

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana Men and Women win first round games

CAC Hockey Qualifiers in Jamaica… Guyana...

Nov 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]