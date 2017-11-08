Beaten teacher dies without regaining consciousness

– Surveillance footage shows victim leaving club with two patrol ranks

– Medical examination reveals she was sexually active within the last 24 hours

Kescia Branche, the 22-year-old teacher, who was found battered and abandoned in an unconscious state on the roadway at Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown died shortly after 17:00 hrs yesterday.

Branche, a mother of one was taken off a life support machine at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after it was declared she was brain dead.

The teacher’s father, Andre Branche, said that his daughter passed away during visiting hours with her twin-sister, Cassandra, at her bedside.

“This is not right. Are we to believe that we are living in an animalistic society? I don’t know what transpired, but I can see no justification for this animalistic behaviour,” the father cried.

He explained that the investigating ranks in his daughter’s murder have indicated that they are making progress. “She can’t be returned to us, but it will be our reward if the perpetrators can be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, a medical examination done by doctors at the GPHC revealed that the mother of one was sexually active within the last 24 hours of her life.

Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that a constable has been arrested and another rank is being sought in the murder of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher.

It was while reviewing the surveillance footage at a Kitty, Georgetown nightspot that investigators saw Branche jumping onto the motorcycle of one of two uniformed ranks. The two constables were doing patrol duties at the time and are both stationed at Brickdam Police Station.

One of the ranks has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation but his colleague, who offered the teacher a ride, cannot be found.

Kaieteur News was informed that the rank in custody has told detectives that he and his colleague were doing patrol duties when they spotted the mother of one standing on the roadway. She was reportedly waiting for a taxi.

“He (rank in custody) said that they stopped and they gaff with her for some time and his colleague offered the teacher a ride. They went to a barbeque grill on Mandela Avenue and they hang out there for some time,” a police source said.

This newspaper was further told that the rank in custody told detectives yesterday that shortly after eating the barbeque, he had to leave to go home and release his bowel.

“He said he left the two of them (teacher and colleague) to go home quick and answer nature’s call,” the source said.

The source added that when the rank returned to the spot 20 minutes later, he saw his colleague’s motorcycle but did not see him or the teacher. He then left and went back to base.

According to information received, the rank said that a few hours after he left the eating spot, he saw his colleague but it is unclear if he questioned the rank about what had happened.

“He did not say the reason for him not saying anything when he knew we were desperately trying to find out what happened to this teacher,” the source said.

Around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, the First Street, Cummings Lodge resident was found on the roadway—unconscious. Her left leg was broken and she sustained multiple head injuries.