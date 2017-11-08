Babita Sarjou’s ex-husband, accomplice to face High Court for murder

By Rehanna Ramsay

The ex- husband of Babita Sarjou and his alleged accomplice were yesterday committed to stand trial in High Court for her murder. This is following a ruling by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan.

Mc Lennan ruled that there is sufficient evidence before the court for the two men to stand trial before a Judge and jury in the Georgetown High Court.

Sharnandand Naraine, called ‘Anand’, of Lot 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown; and Darrel Pronton, called ‘Yankee’ of Lot 54 Broad Street, Charlestown, will therefore face a trial at the next sitting of the Demerara Criminal Assizes. In the meantime, the men will remain incarcerated.

Babita Sarjou disappeared on November 4, 2010. She was last seen in the company of her ex- husband, (Naraine).

The mother of one was reported missing for six years before her skeletal remains were discovered in Naraine’s backyard.

On May 22, 2016, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum and a team of detectives were able to crack the case after they spent over five hours digging up a site at Naraine’s home. After digging the site, detectives recovered skeletal remains which were later determined to be Sarjou’s following DNA testing.

Naraine reportedly picked her up in his car and while she was sitting in the front passenger seat she was allegedly strangled by Pronton who was reportedly seated at the back of the car.

Sarjou’s lifeless body was allegedly transported to Naraine’s house where it was buried. Reports had indicated that Naraine had dug the grave two days before Sarjou was killed.

The PI ended last month with Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers calling more than 20 witnesses to testify –among them a doctor and several policemen.

During the PI, Brazilian doctor Renato Teodoro Ferreira Paranaibo testified in relation to DNA tests he conducted on Sarjou’s skeletal remains.

Also testifying was Champa Seonarine, the mother of Sarjou.

Seonarine, who said she is a farmer, told the court that she last saw her daughter on November 4, 2010. The woman recalled that her daughter had left home to attend the Diwali motorcade in Georgetown.

The mother also identified several pieces of clothing, a pair of footwear and jewellery that were recovered from the shallow grave as her daughter’s belongings. According to the mother, she last saw her daughter wearing those items.

Police Inspector Suraj Singh and Police Lance Corporal Jermaine Laundry—both detectives—had testified to interviewing Narine and Ponton at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown during which they told them of a murder allegation and cautioned them in accordance with the judge’s rule.