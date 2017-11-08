16-yr-old gunman held after bungled robbery

Latest update November 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
– firearm found under bed
A 16-year-old boy has admitted to trying to rob the Lady Lucky Chinese restaurant owner at gunpoint at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara on Monday night.
Police later found the teen fast asleep at his Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara home. Ranks retrieved a loaded .32 pistol from a suitcase under his bed.
Security camera footage revealed that the teen and an accomplice entered the restaurant around 21.00 hrs. The friend bought a meal and paid the owner. He then asked for a cigarette, and it was then the teen drew a gun and pointed it at the owner.
However the proprietor fled, and the teen discharged a round at the retreating man. The two would-be robbers then fled.
Acting on information from residents, police tracked the 16-year-old to his parents’ home. At first, the teen reportedly claimed that he had thrown the weapon away.
However, a rank searched under the boy’s bed and retrieved the firearm from a suitcase. He was detained. Police are searching for his accomplice.
Nov 07, 2017Floodlights successfully defend Masters Crown By Zaheer Mohamed History was created Sunday night when the seventh edition of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup...
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
I walk my dog on the Eve Leary/ Camp Road beach every morning, and each day, without exception. When I reach a certain section,... more
The AFC is being put to clean up the mess that is being made by the APNU. And the AFC seems all too comfortable... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean small states should be readying themselves for a major joint push to make the 23rd session Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]