16-yr-old gunman held after bungled robbery

– firearm found under bed

A 16-year-old boy has admitted to trying to rob the Lady Lucky Chinese restaurant owner at gunpoint at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara on Monday night.
Police later found the teen fast asleep at his Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara home. Ranks retrieved a loaded .32 pistol from a suitcase under his bed.
Security camera footage revealed that the teen and an accomplice entered the restaurant around 21.00 hrs. The friend bought a meal and paid the owner. He then asked for a cigarette, and it was then the teen drew a gun and pointed it at the owner.
However the proprietor fled, and the teen discharged a round at the retreating man. The two would-be robbers then fled.
Acting on information from residents, police tracked the 16-year-old to his parents’ home. At first, the teen reportedly claimed that he had thrown the weapon away.
However, a rank searched under the boy’s bed and retrieved the firearm from a suitcase. He was detained. Police are searching for his accomplice.

