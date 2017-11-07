SVC International Softball Cup… Budhu all-round heroics hands Regal All stars title

Sewchand Budhu produced a commendable all-round performance to give Regal All stars a 35-run win over SVC All stars of New York in the final of the Sawh Volt Comm (SVC) inaugural international softball Cup which was contested on Sunday at Hydronie Sports Club, East Bank Essequibo.

Regal All-Stars opted to bat and posted 204-6. Budhu struck three fours and five sixes in an even half century, while Safraz Esau hit a cameo 36 with five sixes; the pair added 60 for the sixth wicket, while Patrick Rooplall made 24 (1×4,3×6) and Richard Latif 21. Azaad Azeez claimed 2-53.

SVC All stars responded with 169-9. Anil Beharry scored 28 (1×4,2×6), Jake Wessel 15; Ameer Nizamudeen grabbed 3-37, Budhu 2-26 and Delroy Perriera 2-40.

The competition started on Friday with eight teams; Regal All-Stars took home a trophy and $700,000 first prize.

In the Masters’ final, Hydronie beat Essequibo. Dubraj Singh was adjudged the Man of the Match and best bowler with 3 for 10 from three overs, while Dalip Singh who made 56 for Essequibo was the best batsman.

In the All-Stars’ category, the champions made a clean sweep of the individual prizes; Delroy Perriera (11 wickets) won the prize for the bowler with the most wickets and Safraz Esau (192 runs) took the best batman and Most Valuable Player prizes, while Budhu was voted the Man of the Match in the final.

SVC’s President, Sureain Sawh who is also the president of Enforcers Care, a charitable foundation, said he was pleased with the level of competition and the skill displayed by the participating teams and promised a better tournament next year.

Children of the area were treated to free sweets, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and bouncy castle and school hampers, while five elders received hampers.