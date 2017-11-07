Rum Jattan open he back door

De Commissioner of Police was smiling whole day yesterday. And some police drivers and motorbike riders was throwing summersault. Dem get a whole heap of vehicle from China. Rum Jattan seh he go to China and he beg. Wha he didn’t realize is that he was operating like a man from Mahdia going to a rice mill and begging fuh two bag rice.

Dem Chinee mekking nuff cars and motorbikes and when dem can’t sell out all dem does give dem away. Dem got to mek room fuh more vehicles. And when Rum Jattan decide to beg de Chinese Government recognize that dem had a way of putting Guyana pun a hook.

Dem boys know that Guyana put a lash pun BaiShanLin and cut up de timber runnings. Of course some people find out that although Guyana clamp down on dem some of BaiShanLin friends still cutting and shipping wood out of Guyana.

Some of dem boys follow de wood shipment and dem see how de people ship it through Suriname. De end result is that Guyana ain’t get nutten. Well dem boys seh that de truth is that de vehicles dat de Chinee government give is wha de country lose through BaiShanLin.

But de vehicles shine. Everybody happy. De criminals gun get a chase down and wid de new 911 system nobody, no police station can claim how dem don’t have vehicles. And when de police respond to a crime report everybody gun praise dem Chinee.

De truth is dat dem coming through de back door and dem boys watching to see if Rum Jattan gun walk funny because people suspect dat he provide de back door. It don’t sound nice and it don’t read nice. De newspapers gun report how Rum Jattan got Chinee using he back door.

Cathy deh in de same boat. She got dem same Chinee providing money fuh broadband. That was a deal through de front door. De Dominic Minister already sell out Regent Street near de cricket ground.

Talk half and watch how Guyana changing.