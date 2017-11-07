Peter’s Hall couple denies smuggling $14M in raw gold

Latest update November 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
Nov 07, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A couple who allegedly attempted to smuggle more than $14M worth of raw gold through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday charged and released on their own recognizance (self bail) after they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Bibi Khan, 45, a vendor at Stabroek Market and her husband Shazam Khan, 57, a worker at Ken’s Enterprise, both of Lot 3 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, both appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which alleged that on September 20, at the aforementioned airport, they had in their possession 1907.2 grams of raw gold, valued $14,611,375 or US$71,274, without being holders of an exporting licence.
The couple was represented by Attorneys-at-law Mark Waldron and Glen Hanoman. The attorneys asked that bail be granted to their clients since they were arrested a month ago and they have been reporting to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) whenever they are asked to do so.
The lawyers added that their clients are not flight risks, since they have their business in Guyana.
The couple was arrested on September 22 last, at the CJIA during routine security checks when the raw gold was reportedly found in their possession. They were headed to the US.
They were instructed to make their next court appearance on November 16.
